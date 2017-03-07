Jake Arrieta says if a young player flips his bat after a home run, “He might wear the next one in the ribs.”

Jake Arrieta joined David Kaplan and Jesse Rogers on Chicago’s ESPN 1000 on Tuesday. He was asked about players flipping their bats in celebration after a home run.
It’s not surprising that Arrieta feels this way, but it’s also disappointing. Major League Baseball wonders why fans are gravitating towards other sports like the NBA and it’s because their players can actually express themselves in the arena. Mike Trout is the best player baseball has seen since Ken Griffey, Jr. and he’s about as interesting as paint drying on a wall. That’s because baseball tamps down players’ impulses to express themselves, to show emotion. Active pitchers (like Arrieta), former players (like Goose Gossage), and commentators preserve this outmoded mentality where emotionless play is correct and it is sapping the sport of personality.
If I were commissioner, I’d stop trying to fiddle with the rules to try and make the sport interesting. Instead, I would try to bring out the best in the players, make them relatable to fans. And I’d make a phone call every time someone like Arrieta speaks in favor of hurting players who dare to show emotion on the field.
In December, Major League Baseball announced a new anti-hazing rule. Veterans commonly initiated rookies by forcing them to dress up like women. We’ve criticized the practice quite a bit here, as it’s often misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic.
Unsurprisingly, lots of former players expressed their displeasure with the new rule, as did Angels reliever Huston Street.
You can add the Cubs to the list of people not happy with the rule, as ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports. Catcher Miguel Montero said, “I think it’s B.S. It’s about making guys uncomfortable. I always say: Get uncomfortable to get comfortable. That’s what we try to do.”
If it were truly only about making someone uncomfortable, then the new rule shouldn’t be an impediment. There are many ways to make a teammate feel uncomfortable without demonizing women, feminine men, and transgender people, just to name a few. Montero suggested off of the top of his head that their dress-up shenanigans could include wearing wrestling tights through the airport on a road trip. Jake Arrieta and Justin Grimm suggested making the rookies wear Speedos. And those are fine ideas. They don’t punch down at oppressed groups to get laughs.
Arrieta said, “Maybe it needs to remain out of the public eye, but we aren’t trying to offend anyone. I know how serious it can be with people dealing with an uncomfortable time with the way they identify themselves individually. It’s a serious situation. Kids hide who they are because they feel like they will be ridiculed, and that’s wrong.”
Perhaps manager Joe Maddon should take his players on a field trip to the Halloween store. There are plenty of ways to dress players up in something embarrassing or uncomfortable that doesn’t make femininity the butt of the joke.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals and Pirates are likely to play a regular season game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Little League World Series. The particular game is scheduled for August 20 and would be relocated from the Pirates’ PNC Park.
Williamsport, of course, is home to the complex that hosts the Little League World Series, but also has BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the third oldest park in minor league baseball. Presumably, that stadium — which seats 4,200 — would be used for the Cardinals-Pirates game.
As Goold notes, this isn’t the first time Major League Baseball has held a regular season game in a ballpark that doesn’t belong to one of its 30 teams. The Marlins and Braves played at Fort Bragg last year. And MLB wanted to play in Puerto Rico but the Zika virus changed those plans.