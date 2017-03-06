Getty Images

The World Baseball Classic gets underway with an upset

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2017, 10:32 AM EST

The World Baseball Classic began in the wee hours this morning as Team Israel took on Team South Korea. On paper that’s a mismatch — Korea is one of the better teams in the tournament and certainly has produced a good number of major leaguers while Israel is one of the lowest-ranked squads — but they don’t play the game on paper. Israel beat South Korea in an upset, 2-1 in extra innings.

Israel doesn’t have a lot of baseball players. Indeed, there is only one native-born Israeli on the roster. But like a lot of teams in the WBC, they welcome players with a shared heritage, so there are some recognizable names on the team. One of them, Jason Marquis, got the start and pitched three scoreless innings. Israel’s only run in the first nine innings came on a bases loaded walk in the second off of Won Jung Chang. Beyond that, however, Team Israel had some trouble scoring, thanks in part to the fact that South Korea has Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh on the staff. He shut them out for two innings later in the game. Korea only scored once in regulation as well, via an RBI single from Geonchang Seo. The game would go to the 10th.

In the top of the frame Israel put two on via a walk and a single. Then Scott Burcham hit a ground ball to second which Seo couldn’t get a handle on, allowing Mike Myers — who was running for Ike Davis — to score.  Josh Zeid, who pitched three innings, got the win by shutting down South Korea in the bottom half.

This doesn’t end things for anyone, as it’s not a single-elimination tournament in the first round. Tomorrow Israel will go on to face Chinese Taipei and South Korea will face the Netherlands.

The Yankees should ditch their dumb grooming policy

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2017, 1:00 PM EST

There is some chattering going on about Yankees outfield prospect Clint Frazier. It’s not trade chatter. It’s not chatter about how quickly he’ll make it to the big leagues. It’s chatter about his hair.

It’s red and curly and, for most of his time in baseball, it has been long. It was long and flowing and crazy when he was with the Indians, but he got it cut after coming to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller trade last summer. Now, however, it is long again, as you can see in the above photo.

That’s not terribly long but as the New York Times reminds us, when you play for the Yankees, you’re ordered to wear a haircut you can set your watch to:

But with the Yankees, Frazier’s hair has brought unwelcome attention. In short, the Yankees do not do big hair (or beards), under a policy set years ago by George Steinbrenner and vigorously policed by his daughter Jennifer. Now there is a guessing game over whether the team will send Frazier to the barber before sending him to the plate.

The talk now is whether or not — or when — Frazier will be forced to cut his hair.

A lot of you will just nod and say, hey, this is Yankee Tradition and it’s part of their image so Frazier should cut his damn hair. And I appreciate that sentiment to some degree. While I come off as a radical about a lot of things, I do believe that balancing tradition and modernity is important and it doesn’t always come down to “new = better!” This is especially true in baseball, which is more bound up with tradition than most pursuits, and for which I would never argue chucking tradition just for the sake of doing so.

But it’s worth looking at why this is Yankee Tradition. It’s worth looking at why the Yankees, in the year 2017, continue to police players’ grooming habits like this.  I mean, it’s not as if baseball players need short hair to play well. Recent history has shown us otherwise. And it’s not as if Yankees players being clean cut and short-haired is some absolute moral good handed down by God Almighty (word on the street is that His son had long hair, after all). Rather, the impetus for the policy was the era in which it was imposed and the social and political leanings of the guy who imposed it.

George Steinbrenner bought the Yankees in 1973. This was at a time when long hair had been in fashion among civilians for several years, but was just beginning to filter into baseball. While Richard Nixon and the Silent Majority couldn’t do anything about the way the hippies wore their hair, Steinbrenner could certainly do something about his players. Whether he hated the hippies or just worried that Yankees fans did and wouldn’t come to the ballpark to see them, his imposition of the short hair rule was an unmistakable reactionary response to the world changing in a way a rich businessman from Cleveland didn’t like. Or, at the very least, to what he worried his customers wouldn’t like.

While one can argue that such a statement was reasonable in 1973, it’s hard to see why it still holds in 2017. But not just because a lot of time has passed. Rather, because the very purpose of the long hair ban — a perceived need to react to allegedly threatening hippies — has passed. Maybe it’d be a different case if the grooming policy had its roots a hundred years back. Maybe if Miller Huggins had established it with reference to some sort of 1920s neo-classical idea about What Makes Men Virtuous or something. That may have been silly too, but at least then someone could argue about it being an aspirational thing that had long been part and parcel of the Yankee Tradition as a whole.

But as it is, the policy’s sole motivation is tied up in reactionary fear of change. What kind of tradition is that? It’s actually kind of pathetic, especially given how, whatever you think of the hippies, The Establishment has clearly won by every possible metric short of personal grooming.

Anyway, like I said: balancing tradition and new ideas is always important. But when the tradition is based on something dumb it has no real argument to recommend it. Such is the case with the Yankees haircut rules. They should be chucked. Let Clint Frazier and every other Yankee fly his freak flag as high as they’d like.

San Francisco Giants coach gets his nose broken with a foul ball

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

San Francisco Giants first base coach Jose Alguacil got hit in the face by a foul ball Saturday during an exhibition game against the Royals. His nose was broken and he got a deep laceration on the side of his face. He required surgery and was still in the hospital yesterday, though he was improving.

The happened as a result of a check-swing foul ball off the bat of Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier while Alguacil was sitting in a folding chair outside of the Giants dugout. In spring training managers and some coaches routinely sit in this position, on the field, pretty close to the on-deck circle and the batter. It has always seemed like a dangerous place to be, and in this case, it was.

Alguacil will be back with the team in a day or two, but he won’t be coaching first base for a couple of weeks.