Yasiel Puig changed his batting stance

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is coming off of another disappointing season. The Cuban outfielder hit .263/.323/.416 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI in 368 plate appearances. The inffective and injury-plagued campaign wasn’t what he nor the Dodgers were expecting in year five of his seven-year, $42 million contract.
During the offseason, Puig changed his batting stance and the early returns are good. Excuse the amateurish cropping, but here are the major differences.
Puig stands straight up at the plate now whereas before he had a slight crouch. And as he’s preparing to swing, Puig’s leg kick is straight up and down as opposed to a toe tap.
Puig blasted a solo home run — his first of the spring — during Sunday’s exhibition against Mariners switch-pitcher Pat Venditte. Of course, he celebrated with his signature bat flip.
The Dodgers are certainly hoping there’s more where that came from.
Tigers’ right-hander Michael Fulmer might not make it to the World Baseball Classic this year. The 23-year-old sprained his right ankle during agility drills on Saturday and is expected to miss his next spring training start on Monday. According to manager Brad Ausmus, the sprain will likely prevent Fulmer from reaching the necessary pitch counts to play for Team USA later this month.
MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that the sprain is classified as a Grade 1 injury, which shouldn’t affect the righty’s chances of making the roster by Opening Day. As far as the WBC is concerned, Fulmer’s involvement depends on Team USA advancing beyond the first round, as he’s been named to a Designated Pitcher Pool that the team can only draw from in subsequent rounds of the tournament.
Beck adds that pitchers in the second round can toss up to 80 pitches, with an additional 65 pitches in the third round. Fulmer, meanwhile, has thrown a total of 19 pitches in three innings during spring training so far. The Tigers are understandably inclined to take a conservative approach with the right-hander, who turned out a 3.06 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 159 innings with the club during his award-winning rookie campaign in 2016.
Infielder Brett Lawrie is set to enter free agency on Sunday after the White Sox placed him on unconditional release waivers on Friday. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, one interested party may be the Rays, who could try to sign the infielder for his right-handed bat.
Lawrie, 27, completed a one-year run with the White Sox in 2016. He batted .248/.310/.413 with 12 home runs and a .723 OPS through the first half of the year, but saw his season derailed after suffering a hamstring strain in July.
The Rays aren’t in dire need of another second or third baseman this season; for that, they’ll rely on Brad Miller and Evan Longoria, with utility infielders Nick Franklin and Tim Beckham waiting in the wings. Assuming Lawrie can stay healthy for a full season, however, the added bat off the bench and infield depth would make the acquisition worthwhile, particularly with the White Sox eating $600,000 of his salary.