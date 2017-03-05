Report: Rays will consider signing Brett Lawrie

Infielder Brett Lawrie is set to enter free agency on Sunday after the White Sox placed him on unconditional release waivers on Friday. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, one interested party may be the Rays, who could try to sign the infielder for his right-handed bat.

Lawrie, 27, completed a one-year run with the White Sox in 2016. He batted .248/.310/.413 with 12 home runs and a .723 OPS through the first half of the year, but saw his season derailed after suffering a hamstring strain in July.

The Rays aren’t in dire need of another second or third baseman this season; for that, they’ll rely on Brad Miller and Evan Longoria, with utility infielders Nick Franklin and Tim Beckham waiting in the wings. Assuming Lawrie can stay healthy for a full season, however, the added bat off the bench and infield depth would make the acquisition worthwhile, particularly with the White Sox eating $600,000 of his salary.

