Report: Jeffrey Loria plans to sell the Marlins in 2017

Rumors of the Marlins’ impending sale continue to flourish this spring. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that current owner Jeffrey Loria still wants to sell the team by the end of 2017, though he doesn’t look close to inking a deal with any one investor.
Loria had a “handshake agreement” in place with Joshua Kushner last month, but the arrangement was nixed when White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reportedly received approval to nominate Loria as ambassador to France. Kushner’s brother, Jared, issued a statement that said the family did not want an “unrelated transaction” like the acquisition of a professional baseball team to complicate matters for Loria, but added that they maintained their interest in the purchase and “would love to buy the Marlins at another time.”
Without Kushner, the Marlins are said to be entertaining offers from as many as six suitors, both local and out-of-state. Jackson adds that the interested buyers’ identities have been revealed to Major League Baseball. No terms of sale have been publicized yet. Loria was said to be seeking a figure around $1.6 billion in February.
Tigers’ right-hander Michael Fulmer might not make it to the World Baseball Classic this year. The 23-year-old sprained his right ankle during agility drills on Saturday and is expected to miss his next spring training start on Monday. According to manager Brad Ausmus, the sprain will likely prevent Fulmer from reaching the necessary pitch counts to play for Team USA later this month.
MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports that the sprain is classified as a Grade 1 injury, which shouldn’t affect the righty’s chances of making the roster by Opening Day. As far as the WBC is concerned, Fulmer’s involvement depends on Team USA advancing beyond the first round, as he’s been named to a Designated Pitcher Pool that the team can only draw from in subsequent rounds of the tournament.
Beck adds that pitchers in the second round can toss up to 80 pitches, with an additional 65 pitches in the third round. Fulmer, meanwhile, has thrown a total of 19 pitches in three innings during spring training so far. The Tigers are understandably inclined to take a conservative approach with the right-hander, who turned out a 3.06 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 159 innings with the club during his award-winning rookie campaign in 2016.
Infielder Brett Lawrie is set to enter free agency on Sunday after the White Sox placed him on unconditional release waivers on Friday. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, one interested party may be the Rays, who could try to sign the infielder for his right-handed bat.
Lawrie, 27, completed a one-year run with the White Sox in 2016. He batted .248/.310/.413 with 12 home runs and a .723 OPS through the first half of the year, but saw his season derailed after suffering a hamstring strain in July.
The Rays aren’t in dire need of another second or third baseman this season; for that, they’ll rely on Brad Miller and Evan Longoria, with utility infielders Nick Franklin and Tim Beckham waiting in the wings. Assuming Lawrie can stay healthy for a full season, however, the added bat off the bench and infield depth would make the acquisition worthwhile, particularly with the White Sox eating $600,000 of his salary.