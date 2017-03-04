Video: Kris Bryant’s first home run of the year is a grand slam, naturally

Spring training games aren’t loaded with the weight and thrill of the regular season, at least not when it comes to stacking wins and building a case for contention in the playoffs. Still, there’s nothing to say we can’t enjoy the 13-run wins, foul ball mishaps and mammoth home runs from some of baseball’s greatest players.
Take National League MVP Kris Bryant, for instance, who catapulted a grand slam off of right-hander Brock Stewart during Saturday’s 9-3 win over the Dodgers:
The Cubs were up 3-2 in the fourth inning when Bryant struck, padding the lead behind starter Kyle Hendricks in the team’s bid for their second Cactus League win of the spring. It was his first home run of 2017, albeit not one that will count towards his total when he attempts to repeat his success as MVP and World Series champion later this year.
Bryant slashed .292/.385/.554 with 39 home runs (only one of them a grand slam) and 102 RBI in 2016, leading his team — and the rest of the National League — with a career-best 8.4 fWAR. He’s 2-for-12 in Cactus League play through five games.
As part of his attempts to curb the “dead time” that unnecessarily lengthens baseball games, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that long commercial breaks could be the next thing to go. Shortening commercial breaks wouldn’t be as easy as eliminating the four-pitch walk or even installing pitch clocks in major league ballparks; as Manfred relayed to Forbes’ Maury Brown, there are “contractural limitations” that would prevent the league from cutting down on ads too much between innings.
Still, it’s an interesting idea, and one that’s more palatable than the myriad ways Manfred has suggested tampering with the game itself. According to Brown’s report, Red Sox’ owner Tom Werner is also in favor of the idea, though neither he nor Manfred have devised any concrete ways to shorten commercial breaks without taking a hit in revenue first. Tony Clark, head of the Players Association, reminds the league that any measures taken to shorten games have to benefit the players first, including those who might need the extra time to warm up during pitching changes and inning breaks (via the Boston Herald’s Evan Drellich):
Of more pressing concern is how the league would compensate for lost ad revenue. Brown, among others, suggests that shorter commercial breaks could force teams to install advertisements in the parks themselves or add sponsored logos to players’ uniforms. Neither option seems ideal, but the added distractions could be worth the trade-off of shorter television commercials — at least for the fans watching at home, if no one else.
The driving force behind this proposed change is Manfred’s desire to streamline the average baseball game. He said that while he’s not focused on cutting down the length of games, he wants to ensure that each minute is action-packed, while the “dead periods” between balls put in play get reduced as much as is reasonable. At least on the television front, however, any significant changes to MLB’s regularly scheduled programming are likely still several years away.
Angels’ reliever Huston Street is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a Grade 1 lat strain, according to comments made by club GM Billy Eppler on Saturday (via the Los Angeles Times’ Pedro Moura). The right-hander was pulled from his outing against the Brewers on Friday after suffering an unknown injury in the third inning. What looked like right triceps irritation was revealed to be a lat strain after he underwent an MRI following the game.
Street is no stranger to the disabled list. He missed two months of the 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery and has spent part of every major league season rehabbing various leg, elbow and shoulder ailments. Last year, beset by an oblique strain, hamstring cramp and chronic medial knee pain, he delivered a career-worst 6.45 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 over just 22 1/3 innings with the Angels.
That performance, as well as his recent setback, will jeopardize Street’s chances of hanging onto the closer’s role come Opening Day. Waiting in the wings are two capable right-handers, Andrew Bailey and Cam Bedrosian, though Moura notes that Bedrosian is currently sidelined with a groin strain.