PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 10: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a three run home run in the eighth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 10, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Matt Carpenter has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic

By Ashley VarelaMar 4, 2017, 2:39 PM EST

Cardinals’ first baseman Matt Carpenter won’t be joining Team USA when the World Baseball Classic kicks off on Monday. Club manager Mike Matheny and GM John Mozeliak confirmed the withdrawal, though the decision was left up to Carpenter in the days preceding the tournament.

The infielder had been taking things slow in camp this spring and was scratched from a spring training game on Thursday after experiencing tightness in his lower back. Now, MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports that the infielder is taking preventative measures to make sure the soreness does not spread to his oblique, especially in light of the right oblique injury that sidelined him through nearly a full month of the 2016 season. He’s expected to continue running defensive drills in camp, but won’t be swinging a bat for the remainder of the weekend and likely won’t appear in a game until next Friday’s match-up with the Nationals.

This would have been Carpenter’s first appearance in the World Baseball Classic. There was some chatter about his return to Team USA during the second round of the WBC, but as Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com points out, that rule is exclusively reserved for pitchers. Instead, he’s scheduled to be replaced by the Pirates’ Josh Harrison, who will assume a utility role under the direction of Team USA manager Jim Leyland.

David Price needs rest, not surgery

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at on August 17, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland.
By Ashley VarelaMar 4, 2017, 12:50 PM EST

Red Sox’ left-hander David Price is unlikely to undergo elbow surgery, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. Price experienced elbow and forearm soreness in camp earlier this week and was rushed to Indianapolis for evaluations from Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Any hint of elbow discomfort is troubling, particularly for a club’s front-end starter, but manager John Farrell confirmed that no surgery or platelet-rich plasma injections will be necessary for the time being. Instead, the lefty will keep to a routine of rest and anti-inflammatory medication for the next 7-10 days, after which the team will re-evaluate his condition and prepare to clear him for a return to the mound.

That doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods entirely, however. Farrell explained that there’s still no definite timetable for Price to rejoin the rotation, and the 31-year-old is not expected to have enough time to get fully stretched out before the regular season commences on April 3. Luckily for the Red Sox, they can afford to take things slow with their veteran left-hander, who Abraham predicts could be ready for the big leagues as soon as mid-April. If that’s the case, the team could roll out a rotation with Chris Sale and Rick Porcello at the helm, followed by right-hander Steven Wright and left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez.

It’s a stretch: Nats’ Strasburg may ditch windup

strasburg
7 Comments
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 2:40 AM EST

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Stephen Strasburg may emulate closers and pitch only from the stretch this season.

Strasburg avoided a windup for all 23 of his pitches in a 2-1, 10-ininng loss by a Washington split squad to St. Louis on Friday, his first appearance of spring training.

“I’m not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics,” Strasburg said. “I feel like as I’ve gotten older, for whatever reason, the windup’s just been an issue as far as getting that right feeling of staying on the mound, not drifting too much toward first- or third-base side on my leg kick, and sticking the landing a little bit better.”

Strasburg came up with the idea after watching Texas’ Yu Darvish and Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco. He approached pitching coach Mike Maddux with the idea at the start of spring training.

“If you can keep and repeat your arm slot, theoretically it’s supposed to put less stress on your arm,” Strasburg said.

He didn’t rule out a return to the windup.

“I feel like I’ve always been able to maintain my stuff out of the stretch even when I would just slide step exclusively,” Strasburg said.

On a gloomy afternoon with a 20 mph wind, Strasburg retired the side in order on 10 pitches in the first, striking out Tommy Pham swinging and Randal Grichuk looking.

Johnny Peralta managed a one-out line-drive single in the second, but Strasburg promptly induced a one-hop comebacker from Jose Martinez that turned into an inning-ending double play.

“I didn’t think was a big deal, really,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Strasburg’s stretch. “As long as he feels comfortable, and as long as he was throwing strikes – it looked like it didn’t change his velocity, and his location was actually better.”

Strasburg threw 16 strikes.

“I pounded the strike zone,” he said. “That’s what I wanted to go out there and do.”

The 28-year-old right-hander has managed to make at least 30 starts only twice in his seven major league seasons, and his 15 wins last year matched his big league best.

Strasburg won his first 13 decisions last year, but a partially torn pronator tendon in his forearm caused his seventh trip to the disabled list and limited him to 24 starts.

“We just want him healthy, because had he not gotten hurt, we might be talking about him as the Cy Young instead of (Max) Scherzer, or one-two in the voting or something,” Baker said. “Yeah, we definitely need him.”