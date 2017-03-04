Huston Street to miss several weeks with lat strain

Angels’ reliever Huston Street is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a Grade 1 lat strain, according to comments made by club GM Billy Eppler on Saturday (via the Los Angeles Times’ Pedro Moura). The right-hander was pulled from his outing against the Brewers on Friday after suffering an unknown injury in the third inning. What looked like right triceps irritation was revealed to be a lat strain after he underwent an MRI following the game.

Street is no stranger to the disabled list. He missed two months of the 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery and has spent part of every major league season rehabbing various leg, elbow and shoulder ailments. Last year, beset by an oblique strain, hamstring cramp and chronic medial knee pain, he delivered a career-worst 6.45 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 over just 22 1/3 innings with the Angels.

That performance, as well as his recent setback, will jeopardize Street’s chances of hanging onto the closer’s role come Opening Day. Waiting in the wings are two capable right-handers, Andrew Bailey and Cam Bedrosian, though Moura notes that Bedrosian is currently sidelined with a groin strain.

Follow @wcoastfangirl