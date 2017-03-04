Huston Street to miss several weeks with lat strain

Angels’ reliever Huston Street is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a Grade 1 lat strain, according to comments made by club GM Billy Eppler on Saturday (via the Los Angeles Times’ Pedro Moura). The right-hander was pulled from his outing against the Brewers on Friday after suffering an unknown injury in the third inning. What looked like right triceps irritation was revealed to be a lat strain after he underwent an MRI following the game.
Street is no stranger to the disabled list. He missed two months of the 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery and has spent part of every major league season rehabbing various leg, elbow and shoulder ailments. Last year, beset by an oblique strain, hamstring cramp and chronic medial knee pain, he delivered a career-worst 6.45 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 over just 22 1/3 innings with the Angels.
That performance, as well as his recent setback, will jeopardize Street’s chances of hanging onto the closer’s role come Opening Day. Waiting in the wings are two capable right-handers, Andrew Bailey and Cam Bedrosian, though Moura notes that Bedrosian is currently sidelined with a groin strain.
Cardinals’ first baseman Matt Carpenter won’t be joining Team USA when the World Baseball Classic kicks off on Monday. Club manager Mike Matheny and GM John Mozeliak confirmed the withdrawal, though the decision was left up to Carpenter in the days preceding the tournament.
The infielder had been taking things slow in camp this spring and was scratched from a spring training game on Thursday after experiencing tightness in his lower back. Now, MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports that the infielder is taking preventative measures to make sure the soreness does not spread to his oblique, especially in light of the right oblique injury that sidelined him through nearly a full month of the 2016 season. He’s expected to continue running defensive drills in camp, but won’t be swinging a bat for the remainder of the weekend and likely won’t appear in a game until next Friday’s match-up with the Nationals.
This would have been Carpenter’s first appearance in the World Baseball Classic. There was some chatter about his return to Team USA during the second round of the WBC, but as Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com points out, that rule is exclusively reserved for pitchers. Instead, he’s scheduled to be replaced by the Pirates’ Josh Harrison, who will assume a utility role under the direction of Team USA manager Jim Leyland.
Red Sox’ left-hander David Price is unlikely to undergo elbow surgery, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. Price experienced elbow and forearm soreness in camp earlier this week and was rushed to Indianapolis for evaluations from Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Any hint of elbow discomfort is troubling, particularly for a club’s front-end starter, but manager John Farrell confirmed that no surgery or platelet-rich plasma injections will be necessary for the time being. Instead, the lefty will keep to a routine of rest and anti-inflammatory medication for the next 7-10 days, after which the team will re-evaluate his condition and prepare to clear him for a return to the mound.
That doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods entirely, however. Farrell explained that there’s still no definite timetable for Price to rejoin the rotation, and the 31-year-old is not expected to have enough time to get fully stretched out before the regular season commences on April 3. Luckily for the Red Sox, they can afford to take things slow with their veteran left-hander, who Abraham predicts could be ready for the big leagues as soon as mid-April. If that’s the case, the team could roll out a rotation with Chris Sale and Rick Porcello at the helm, followed by right-hander Steven Wright and left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez.