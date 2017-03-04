BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at on August 17, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

David Price needs rest, not surgery

Leave a comment
By Ashley VarelaMar 4, 2017, 12:50 PM EST

Red Sox’ left-hander David Price is unlikely to undergo elbow surgery, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. Price experienced elbow and forearm soreness in camp earlier this week and was rushed to Indianapolis for evaluations from Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Any hint of elbow discomfort is troubling, particularly for a club’s front-end starter, but manager John Farrell confirmed that no surgery or platelet-rich plasma injections will be necessary for the time being. Instead, the lefty will keep to a routine of rest and anti-inflammatory medication for the next 7-10 days, after which the team will re-evaluate his condition and prepare to clear him for a return to the mound.

That doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods entirely, however. Farrell explained that there’s still no definite timetable for Price to rejoin the rotation, and the 31-year-old is not expected to have enough time to get fully stretched out before the regular season commences on April 3. Luckily for the Red Sox, they can afford to take things slow with their veteran left-hander, who Abraham predicts could be ready for the big leagues as soon as mid-April. If that’s the case, the team could roll out a rotation with Chris Sale and Rick Porcello at the helm, followed by right-hander Steven Wright and left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez.

It’s a stretch: Nats’ Strasburg may ditch windup

strasburg
5 Comments
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 2:40 AM EST

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Stephen Strasburg may emulate closers and pitch only from the stretch this season.

Strasburg avoided a windup for all 23 of his pitches in a 2-1, 10-ininng loss by a Washington split squad to St. Louis on Friday, his first appearance of spring training.

“I’m not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics,” Strasburg said. “I feel like as I’ve gotten older, for whatever reason, the windup’s just been an issue as far as getting that right feeling of staying on the mound, not drifting too much toward first- or third-base side on my leg kick, and sticking the landing a little bit better.”

Strasburg came up with the idea after watching Texas’ Yu Darvish and Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco. He approached pitching coach Mike Maddux with the idea at the start of spring training.

“If you can keep and repeat your arm slot, theoretically it’s supposed to put less stress on your arm,” Strasburg said.

He didn’t rule out a return to the windup.

“I feel like I’ve always been able to maintain my stuff out of the stretch even when I would just slide step exclusively,” Strasburg said.

On a gloomy afternoon with a 20 mph wind, Strasburg retired the side in order on 10 pitches in the first, striking out Tommy Pham swinging and Randal Grichuk looking.

Johnny Peralta managed a one-out line-drive single in the second, but Strasburg promptly induced a one-hop comebacker from Jose Martinez that turned into an inning-ending double play.

“I didn’t think was a big deal, really,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Strasburg’s stretch. “As long as he feels comfortable, and as long as he was throwing strikes – it looked like it didn’t change his velocity, and his location was actually better.”

Strasburg threw 16 strikes.

“I pounded the strike zone,” he said. “That’s what I wanted to go out there and do.”

The 28-year-old right-hander has managed to make at least 30 starts only twice in his seven major league seasons, and his 15 wins last year matched his big league best.

Strasburg won his first 13 decisions last year, but a partially torn pronator tendon in his forearm caused his seventh trip to the disabled list and limited him to 24 starts.

“We just want him healthy, because had he not gotten hurt, we might be talking about him as the Cy Young instead of (Max) Scherzer, or one-two in the voting or something,” Baker said. “Yeah, we definitely need him.”

Mets renew Noah Syndergaard for $605,500

syndergaard
Getty Images
3 Comments
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 2:31 AM EST

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) Unable to reach an agreement, the New York Mets renewed the contract of pitcher Noah Syndergaard for a major league salary of $605,500.

With 1 year, 149 days of major league service, Syndergaard almost certainly will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.

The hard-throwing 24-year-old right-hander was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA last season, striking out 218 in 183 2/3 innings. He earned $503,375.

His new contract has a minor league salary of $267,688, should he be sent down.

New York announced agreements Friday for its 20-other players not yet eligible for arbitration, including left-hander Steven Matz and outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.