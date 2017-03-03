Video: Mets player catches a flying bat like it’s no big deal

Spring training is entering the “this is no longer new and oh, there are a bunch more games today, when does the regular season start?” phase. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some exciting things happening.

For example, take what happened in yesterday’s Marlins-Mets game. Adeiny Hechavarria was up to bat and he took a bad swing on a pitch that fooled him. As is often the case in such situations, he lost his grip on the bat and it went flying. That often sends people ducking for cover.

Luis Guillorme is not just any person.

Watch as the Mets prospect — known for his good hands — snags the bat like the does this every single day:

Easy D.

