Mets legend Ed Kranepool needs a kidney donor

New York Mets legend Ed Kranepool has two failing kidneys and needs a transplant, reports Steven Marcus of Newsday.

Kranepool was a member of the inaugural Mets team in 1962, the Mets World Series champions in 1969 and remained with the Mets for his entire 18-year career, retiring after the 1979 season. He remains the all-time leader in games played for the Mets.

Unless he gets a specific donor, he could be on the waiting list for up to five years. He’s 72 now and his kidneys are functioning at 20 percent. As a result, he has not been able to take a full course of antibiotics which, in turn, led to the amputation of one of his toes.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 101,000 people are on waiting lists in need of a kidney, but only 17,000 people receive one each year. Here’s hoping Kranepool beats those odds.

