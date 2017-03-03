Jung Ho Kang receives a suspended sentence for drunk driving

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang a suspended two-year prison sentence for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol. The sentence was handed down earlier this morning by a court in Seoul. Prosecutors had sought only a $13,000 fine, but the court went harder on Kang than was expected. This was his third drunk driving offense.
In the latest incident, Kang did not stop after driving his car into a guardrail at about 3 a.m. His blood alcohol level at the time was 0.084 percent. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.05 percent. The sentence allows Kang to return to the United States for the baseball season, though it is not clear when Kang will report to Pirates camp in Bradenton.
Ryan Sheriff is a lefty in the Cardinals system. He’s 26 and hasn’t hit the bigs yet. He’s a non-roster invitee to big league camp, hoping to make an impression. He will, in all likelihood, be playing in Memphis to begin the season. That’s better than a lot places a ballplayer can be in March, but he’s still on the margin.
Being a marginal player, he’s also watching his dimes. He lives in in condo a couple of miles from the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter. He walks there every day and walks back home again. He walks to the store and to restaurants too.
Or at least he did until Adam Wainwright rented a car for him, all expenses paid.
Check out the feel-good story from Derrick Goold of the Post-Disptach.
Spring training is entering the “this is no longer new and oh, there are a bunch more games today, when does the regular season start?” phase. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some exciting things happening.
For example, take what happened in yesterday’s Marlins-Mets game. Adeiny Hechavarria was up to bat and he took a bad swing on a pitch that fooled him. As is often the case in such situations, he lost his grip on the bat and it went flying. That often sends people ducking for cover.
Luis Guillorme is not just any person.
Watch as the Mets prospect — known for his good hands — snags the bat like the does this every single day:
Easy D.