Jung Ho Kang receives a suspended sentence for drunk driving

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang a suspended two-year prison sentence for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol. The sentence was handed down earlier this morning by a court in Seoul. Prosecutors had sought only a $13,000 fine, but the court went harder on Kang than was expected. This was his third drunk driving offense.

In the latest incident, Kang did not stop after driving his car into a guardrail at about 3 a.m. His blood alcohol level at the time was 0.084 percent. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.05 percent. The sentence allows Kang to return to the United States for the baseball season, though it is not clear when Kang will report to Pirates camp in Bradenton.

