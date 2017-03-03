Adam Wainwright gets a rental car for a Cardinals prospect

Ryan Sheriff is a lefty in the Cardinals system. He’s 26 and hasn’t hit the bigs yet. He’s a non-roster invitee to big league camp, hoping to make an impression. He will, in all likelihood, be playing in Memphis to begin the season. That’s better than a lot places a ballplayer can be in March, but he’s still on the margin.

Being a marginal player, he’s also watching his dimes. He lives in in condo a couple of miles from the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter. He walks there every day and walks back home again. He walks to the store and to restaurants too.

Or at least he did until Adam Wainwright rented a car for him, all expenses paid.

Check out the feel-good story from Derrick Goold of the Post-Disptach.

