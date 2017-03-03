Adam Wainwright gets a rental car for a Cardinals prospect

Ryan Sheriff is a lefty in the Cardinals system. He’s 26 and hasn’t hit the bigs yet. He’s a non-roster invitee to big league camp, hoping to make an impression. He will, in all likelihood, be playing in Memphis to begin the season. That’s better than a lot places a ballplayer can be in March, but he’s still on the margin.
Being a marginal player, he’s also watching his dimes. He lives in in condo a couple of miles from the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter. He walks there every day and walks back home again. He walks to the store and to restaurants too.
Or at least he did until Adam Wainwright rented a car for him, all expenses paid.
Check out the feel-good story from Derrick Goold of the Post-Disptach.
Spring training is entering the “this is no longer new and oh, there are a bunch more games today, when does the regular season start?” phase. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some exciting things happening.
For example, take what happened in yesterday’s Marlins-Mets game. Adeiny Hechavarria was up to bat and he took a bad swing on a pitch that fooled him. As is often the case in such situations, he lost his grip on the bat and it went flying. That often sends people ducking for cover.
Luis Guillorme is not just any person.
Watch as the Mets prospect — known for his good hands — snags the bat like the does this every single day:
Easy D.
New York Mets legend Ed Kranepool has two failing kidneys and needs a transplant, reports Steven Marcus of Newsday.
Kranepool was a member of the inaugural Mets team in 1962, the Mets World Series champions in 1969 and remained with the Mets for his entire 18-year career, retiring after the 1979 season. He remains the all-time leader in games played for the Mets.
Unless he gets a specific donor, he could be on the waiting list for up to five years. He’s 72 now and his kidneys are functioning at 20 percent. As a result, he has not been able to take a full course of antibiotics which, in turn, led to the amputation of one of his toes.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, 101,000 people are on waiting lists in need of a kidney, but only 17,000 people receive one each year. Here’s hoping Kranepool beats those odds.