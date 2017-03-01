Jose Abreu testifies he ate his fake passport on the way to the U.S.

The Associated Press is reporting that White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu testified to a Miami federal jury on Wednesday that he ate his fake passport aboard an Air France flight from Haiti to Miami. He washed the paper down with beer. When Abreu arrived in late October 2013, he signed a six-year, $68 million contract with the White Sox.
Abreu said, “If I had not been there on that particular day, the deadline, then the contract would not be executed and would no longer be valid. We had to be in Chicago to sign the contract.”
Abreu testified in the trial of sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, which is expected to last a few more weeks. Both are accused of alien smuggling and conspiracy. According to the allegations, the duo took Cuban baseball players to other countries to eventually sign a contract in Major League Baseball after establishing residency. Abreu’s testimony came under a grant of limited immunity, which means he won’t be prosecuted as long as he tells the truth while he’s on the witness stand.
Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin are among other players to testify in this trial.
Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that Mets reliever Fernando Salas won’t be allowed to play in Grapefruit League games until his work visa issue is sorted out. Thus far, Salas has only been allowed to participate in simulated games.
Salas got the proper paperwork filled out in order to play in the World Baseball Classic. He intends to pitch for Team Mexico. Their first game begins on March 10.
Salas, 31, joined the Mets at the August 31 waiver deadline from the Angels. Prior to the trade, he had a 4.47 ERA with a 45/19 K/BB ratio in 56 1/3 innings for the Angels. He turned his season around in the final month with the Mets, working 17 1/3 innings with a 2.08 ERA and a 19/0 K/BB ratio.
With Jeurys Familia likely to be suspended to begin the regular season, Salas was in line to be the set-up man before interim closer Addison Reed. The Mets are hopeful that Salas will get the work visa issue addressed in time for the regular season.
The Dodgers and Mariners swapped some minor leaguers on Wednesday evening. The Dodgers announced the acquisition of infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala from the Mariners in exchange for pitcher Chase De Jong.
Jackson, 23, was the Mariners’ top infield prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He was selected by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Last year, at High-A Bakersfield, Jackson hit .258/.332/.345 with six home runs, 47 RBI, 87 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 598 plate appearances as a shortstop. Jackson is known for having plenty of speed and a strong arm.
Zabala, 20, spent last season with the Mariners’ rookie ball team. He made 16 relief appearances spanning 25 innings, putting up a 2.88 ERA with a 28/15 K/BB ratio. The Mariners signed him as an international free agent in April 2014.
De Jong, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ 16th-best prospect and seventh-best pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline. The Blue Jays selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft. De Jong spent last year mostly with Double-A Tulsa, posting a 2.86 ERA with a 125/39 K/BB ratio in 141 2/3 innings. He was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in September and made one solid start.