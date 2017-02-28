Video: Michael Taylor crushes a walk-off homer

Outfielder Michael Taylor sent his Nationals home happy on Tuesday afternoon in a Grapefruit League game against the Astros. Taylor had replaced Bryce Harper in right field and was 0-for-1 heading into his at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the score tied 3-3, against lefty Ashur Tolliver.
Taylor swung at Tolliver’s 0-1 offering which happened to be right over the heart of the plate. Taylor absolutely crushed the pitch down the left field line for a walk-off solo home run.
Tuesday marked the opening of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the new spring training home of the Nationals and Astros.
Last season, Taylor’s third in the majors, the 25-year-old posted lackluster stats, batting .231/.278/.376 in 237 plate appearances. The Nationals were reported yesterday to be interested in free agent center fielder Angel Pagan. If the club were to acquire Pagan, that would push Taylor back in to Triple-A to start the 2017 regular season.
Former major league pitcher Roy Halladay is likely to work for the Phillies in spring training, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. The right-hander has been discussing with the Phillies potential responsibilities he might have at Spectrum Field and Carpenter Complex, the Phillies’ spring training stadium and year-round training facility, respectively.
Halladay was a guest instructor for the Phillies in 2014 and spoke at the Phillies’ annual prospects seminar last year. Halladay tweeted in 2015 that he wants to work in a major league front office some day, eventually becoming a team president.
Halladay, 39, spent the first 12 years of his big league career with the Blue Jays, winning the 2003 American League Cy Young Award. The Phillies acquired him after the 2009 season and he went on to win the 2010 NL Cy Young Award, pitch a perfect game in the regular season, and pitch a no-hitter in the playoffs. Halladay suffered from back and shoulder issues in the final two years of his career, forcing him to retire after the 2013 season.
New Athletics third baseman Trevor Plouffe drilled a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the third inning of Tuesday’s Cactus League game against Indians reliever Andrew Miller. The blast pushed the Athletics’ lead to 4-1 at the time, but it also provided some unintentional comedy.
As Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported, a fan was lying in the sun beyond the fence and was struck by Plouffe’s home run ball. There isn’t any video yet but once it becomes available, we’ll post it here.
Plouffe exited the game having hit the home run and drawn a walk in two trips to the plate. Speaking to the media during the game, Plouffe said, “A grown man should be watching the game. I wouldn’t feel bad for him.”