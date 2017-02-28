Report: Roy Halladay likely to work for Phillies in spring training

Former major league pitcher Roy Halladay is likely to work for the Phillies in spring training, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. The right-hander has been discussing with the Phillies potential responsibilities he might have at Spectrum Field and Carpenter Complex, the Phillies’ spring training stadium and year-round training facility, respectively.

Halladay was a guest instructor for the Phillies in 2014 and spoke at the Phillies’ annual prospects seminar last year. Halladay tweeted in 2015 that he wants to work in a major league front office some day, eventually becoming a team president.

Halladay, 39, spent the first 12 years of his big league career with the Blue Jays, winning the 2003 American League Cy Young Award. The Phillies acquired him after the 2009 season and he went on to win the 2010 NL Cy Young Award, pitch a perfect game in the regular season, and pitch a no-hitter in the playoffs. Halladay suffered from back and shoulder issues in the final two years of his career, forcing him to retire after the 2013 season.

