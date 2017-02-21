Magic Johnson to take over the Lakers, but will still be part of Dodgers ownership

This is more significant for basketball fans than baseball fans, but Magic Johnson is taking over basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. Dan Feldman over at PBT has the full story on that.

For our purposes, you probably know that Johnson is part of the Dodgers ownership group. Anthony McCullough of the L.A. Times got comment from the Dodgers, saying that despite his new full-time job, his status with the Dodgers will be unchanged:

From the Due Diligence Department: Magic Johnson's new gig with the Lakers does not affect his standing in the Dodgers ownership group. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) February 21, 2017

Stan Kasten: "Whenever we need Magic, he's been available. That won't change." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) February 21, 2017

Maybe I’m alone in this, but I’m not entirely certain what Magic does with the Lakers, so the first clause in Kasten’s comment may be doing most of the heavy lifting here.

