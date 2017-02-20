Justin Turner talks “Easy D”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A couple of weeks ago our president wrote one of his more . . . vexing tweets. He was talking about immigration when he whipped out the phrase . . . “Easy D”:

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

No one was quite sure what he meant by Easy D. Was it the older brother of N.W.A.’s founder? The third sequel to that Emma Stone movie from a few years back? So many questions!

Baseball Twitter had fun with it, though, with a lot of people wondering how they could work it in casually to their commentary:

Goal for 2017: Get a scout to describe a player's glove skills as "EASY D" — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) February 8, 2017

It wasn’t a scout who did it, but twelve days after that, a player obliged Mr. McCullough:

Justin Turner: "Last year we played what I like to call 'EASY D.'" Spring training is lit. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) February 20, 2017

I have no more idea what Turner was talking about with that than Trump was. We’ll have to wait for the full story in the L.A. Times. But I am going to assume Turner was doing McCullough a solid with that one rather than commenting on the president’s tweet. Either way, I’m glad he made the effort.

And before you ask: yes, it’s a slow news day.

