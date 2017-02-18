Royals will experiment with Alex Gordon in all three outfield spots this year

Royals’ manager Ned Yost is shaking things up in 2017, starting with left fielder Alex Gordon. Yost told MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan that “every scenario is open,” and expects to utilize Gordon in right and center field this spring while he figures out where to position Jorge Soler and Brandon Moss.
Gordon, 33, hasn’t manned right field since a three-game experiment with the Royals back in 2010 and has yet to play center field during any regular season to date. The focus, however, isn’t on Gordon’s capabilities. Among the three outfielders, he carries the best defensive profile and appears to be the most versatile of the bunch.
According to Flanagan, Soler and Moss are average on defense and will continue working closely with Royals’ coach Rusty Kuntz as the season approaches. One arrangement could see Gordon in center field, flanked by Soler in right field and Moss in left, though Yost foresees Soler taking some reps at DH if his defensive chops aren’t up to snuff.
While Moss is prepared to see starts at either outfield corner, Yost appears to be set on keeping Soler in right field, at least for the time being. The club is hoping for a bounce-back season from the 24-year-old outfielder, who was acquired from the Cubs in December after batting a lackluster .238/.333/.436 and sustaining a slew of minor injuries throughout the 2016 season.
The Padres have reportedly signed free agent right-hander Jered Weaver to a one-year deal, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. The club was said to have offered Weaver a deal north of $1.75 million back in January, but Nightengale reports that the figure has increased to $3 million with no additional incentives.
Weaver, 34, completed an 11-year track with the Angels in 2016. His performance was underwhelming, reaching a career-worst 5.06 ERA and -0.2 fWAR over 31 starts in Anaheim. While his numbers have been in steady decline since 2011, his leadership and ability to absorb innings should benefit a San Diego rotation that features Clayton Richard, Jhoulys Chacin and Trevor Cahill, among several other rotation candidates.
The team has yet to confirm the deal.
FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees have won their arbitration hearing against right-hander Dellin Betances. The 28-year-old reliever will earn $3 million in 2017 after filing at $5 million earlier this year.
It’s a hefty raise for the three-time All-Star, who completed his fifth run with the Yankees in 2016 and earned just $507,000 on the year. He plowed through the first half of the year with a 2.50 ERA, but struggled after assuming the closer’s role in August and finished the year with a 3.08 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, 15.5 SO/9 and 12 saves in 73 innings.
Still, the Yankees felt a $5 million price tag was exorbitant for a non-closer, calling such a figure “half-baked” and a “moon shot.” Club president Randy Levine addressed the hearing in a press conference on Saturday, chastising Betances’ agents for suggesting a figure that’s usually reserved for elite closers like, say, Aroldis Chapman. Via Heyman:
Had Betances won his case against the team, Heyman notes, it would have been an unprecedented figure for a non-closer to receive in his first year of arbitration.