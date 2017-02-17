Yordano Ventura’s toxicology report will not be released

The Kansas City Star reports that the toxicology report on Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura won’t be released to the public following his death last month in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. The findings only will be released to Ventura’s family and attorneys.
The family gets it because they’re family. The public does not get it because, under the law of the Dominican Republic, they are not pubic documents. The attorneys get it because the Royals will likely be able to avoid paying his estate the remaining $20.25 million left on Ventura’s contract if it is determined that he was driving while intoxicated at the time of his accident. A contract provision, it is said, voids his deal under such circumstances. If that were to happen, one suspects that Ventura’s family would threaten and possibly file a lawsuit.
All of this will likely take months and possibly years to sort out.
At present, the home team takes batting practice first followed by the visitors. Major League Baseball is considering changing that order, however.
The reason: if the home team takes BP second, perhaps more fans of the local nine will show up early to watch BP and will then buy beer and hot dogs and foam fingers and all of that jazz. As it is now, if you want to see the home team take BP, you have to kill a lot more time at the ballpark while the bad guys from another city take their hacks, and that might deter you from bothering.
As Joel Sherman notes in his story about it at the Post, there is a bit of hitch to the plan: it would require the visiting team to show up to the park even earlier than they already do, making for a longer day when they’re already away from home. One would think, however, that being able to show up later when you’re at home, giving players a bit more time with the wife and kids, would make up for it.
Who knows. Worth watching, though.
I read about this a few years ago, but it was a brief thing that didn’t make a ton of waves, mostly because the Tigers and their late owner Mike Ilitch weren’t interested in making a big deal out of it.
In the wake of Ilitch’s death, however, we’re reminded that he paid the rent of civil rights icon Rosa Parks for several years. In 1994 Parks’ home was broken into and she was assaulted. In the wake of that awfulness, a local judge and a real estate developer helped her find a new apartment in a safer neighborhood. Ilitch, when he read about it, called the judge and the real estate developer and said he would pay for her housing as long as necessary and cut thousands of dollars in checks to that effect.
I’ve heard some people poke some holes in this over the years. It’s possible Ilitch did not pay her entire rent for the rest of her life or perhaps someone else contributed or any number of other scenarios unfolded. It’s clear, however, that Ilitch did reach out and did pay good money for Parks’ benefit out of the goodness of his heart and with little if any desire for publicity.
There are no doubt any number of skeletons one can find in the closet of any octogenarian billionaire. Skeletons often come with that territory. But there is no question that Ilitch did a great many of good things for people and his community as well. And as he shuffles off to sports owner Valhalla, it’s good to hear about some of those things.