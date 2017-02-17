Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin breaks his foot, out six weeks

When the Yankees signed Chris Carter it suggested that either first baseman Greg Bird or Tyler Austin would lose some playing time. It’s unclear what the plan might’ve been if all three of these guys were healthy, but now the Yankees needn’t worry themselves about it because Austin has gone and broke his foot.

He did it while taking batting practice, smacking a ball off of his foot. It’s a small break but will keep him in a boot for three weeks and away from baseball activities for six weeks. Which is basically all of spring training.

Austin, 25, got a cup of coffee with the Yankees last year, hitting .241/.300/.458 with five homers in 31 games.

Follow @craigcalcaterra