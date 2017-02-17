The Rockies are wearing a new shade of purple this year

The Rockies have had purple elements in their livery since the team began play in 1993, first as a mere accent color and then more prominently. Now they frequently wear a solid purple alternate jersey. During spring training they wear it pretty constantly.

Except it hasn’t really been truly purple. There has been an element of blue or maybe violet to it. Less Prince circa 1984 and more, I dunno, Samuel L. Jackson in “Unbreakable.” It was darker and, under the lights of a night game, looked darker still.

But not anymore. The Rockies have gone to a truer, lighter purple this season:

BREAKING: MAJOR change within the Rockies organization. They have settled on a new shade of purple pic.twitter.com/WDUbEumE67 — Sports A Mile High (@SportsAMileHigh) January 31, 2017

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post talks to Rockies players and coaches for their opinion on the new color. It’s decidedly mixed, though no one who doesn’t like can really put their finger on what they don’t like about. Just a lot of “Well . . . it’s certainly purple.”

They’ll get used to it. As will we.

