The Giants have signed yet another backup infielder to a minor league deal

The Kansas City Star reports that the toxicology report on Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura won’t be released to the public following his death last month in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. The findings only will be released to Ventura’s family and attorneys.

The family gets it because they’re family. The public does not get it because, under the law of the Dominican Republic, they are not pubic documents. The attorneys get it because the Royals will likely be able to avoid paying his estate the remaining $20.25 million left on Ventura’s contract if it is determined that he was driving while intoxicated at the time of his accident. A contract provision, it is said, voids his deal under such circumstances. If that were to happen, one suspects that Ventura’s family would threaten and possibly file a lawsuit.

All of this will likely take months and possibly years to sort out.

