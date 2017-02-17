The Giants have signed yet another backup infielder to a minor league deal

In the future, every journeyman infielder will be in Giants camp in Scottsdale for 15 minutes — Andy Warhol
The Giants signed Aaron Hill to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. He joins Jimmy Rollins, Gordon Beckham, Kelby Tomlinson Jae-gyun Hwang and Conor Gillaspie as backup infielders. Eduardo Nunez, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik and Brandon Belt are, obviously, starters.
Hill hit .262/.336/.378 with 10 home runs last season for the Brewers and Red Sox and can play both second and third. Assuming five other dudes aren’t blocking his path.
When the Yankees signed Chris Carter it suggested that either first baseman Greg Bird or Tyler Austin would lose some playing time. It’s unclear what the plan might’ve been if all three of these guys were healthy, but now the Yankees needn’t worry themselves about it because Austin has gone and broke his foot.
He did it while taking batting practice, smacking a ball off of his foot. It’s a small break but will keep him in a boot for three weeks and away from baseball activities for six weeks. Which is basically all of spring training.
Austin, 25, got a cup of coffee with the Yankees last year, hitting .241/.300/.458 with five homers in 31 games.
The Kansas City Star reports that the toxicology report on Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura won’t be released to the public following his death last month in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. The findings only will be released to Ventura’s family and attorneys.
The family gets it because they’re family. The public does not get it because, under the law of the Dominican Republic, they are not pubic documents. The attorneys get it because the Royals will likely be able to avoid paying his estate the remaining $20.25 million left on Ventura’s contract if it is determined that he was driving while intoxicated at the time of his accident. A contract provision, it is said, voids his deal under such circumstances. If that were to happen, one suspects that Ventura’s family would threaten and possibly file a lawsuit.
All of this will likely take months and possibly years to sort out.