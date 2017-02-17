MLB considers changing the order of batting practice

At present, the home team takes batting practice first followed by the visitors. Major League Baseball is considering changing that order, however.

The reason: if the home team takes BP second, perhaps more fans of the local nine will show up early to watch BP and will then buy beer and hot dogs and foam fingers and all of that jazz. As it is now, if you want to see the home team take BP, you have to kill a lot more time at the ballpark while the bad guys from another city take their hacks, and that might deter you from bothering.

As Joel Sherman notes in his story about it at the Post, there is a bit of hitch to the plan: it would require the visiting team to show up to the park even earlier than they already do, making for a longer day when they’re already away from home. One would think, however, that being able to show up later when you’re at home, giving players a bit more time with the wife and kids, would make up for it.

Who knows. Worth watching, though.

