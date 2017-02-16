New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: The Phillies “suck” and their ballpark is “unsafe”

Even though a large part of the state he leads is in the Philadelphia metro area, New Jersey governor Chris Christie is no Philly sports fan. He roots for the Cowboys (and hates the Eagles) and he prefers the New York teams — Mets, Rangers and Knicks — to any of the professional sports teams that play in his state (or used to play in his state) or in Philly.
But geez, man, ya gotta be so obnoxious about it, Chris? From CSNPhilly.com:
Christie appeared on SNY TV on Wednesday night to talk about the New York Mets, another awful team he is a fan of. The topic of Philadelphia came up.
“The Phillies suck. Let’s just start with that,” Christie said. “They’re from Philadelphia. They’re an awful team. They’re an angry, bitter fan base and it’s not safe for civilized people to go to Citizens Bank Park if you want to root for the other team. Ya gotta believe what? Ya gotta believe we’re awful people.”
That last comment was apparently based on the Phillies painting the old 1973 Mets slogan, “Ya Gotta Believe” on their clubhouse wall down in Clearwater. Which, as I noted yesterday, is fine given the Tug McGraw connection, but we’ll leave that go.
I think most of you who have been around here for a while will remember that I am no fan of the Phillies and that, back when Phillies fans were rooting for a winning team, feeling their oats and talking big in the HBT comments every day, I liked to bait them a good deal. 100% guilty as charged. I’d like to think, however, that I was a bit more artful and less bile-and-spittle-spewingly crass about it than Christie is here.
In related news, there is a lot of speculation that Christie will be soon be brought on board the Trump Administration in order to calm things down. Seems right.
