New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: The Phillies “suck” and their ballpark is “unsafe”

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 16, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

Even though a large part of the state he leads is in the Philadelphia metro area, New Jersey governor Chris Christie is no Philly sports fan. He roots for the Cowboys (and hates the Eagles) and he prefers the New York teams — Mets, Rangers and Knicks — to any of the professional sports teams that play in his state (or used to play in his state) or in Philly.

But geez, man, ya gotta be so obnoxious about it, Chris? From CSNPhilly.com:

Christie appeared on SNY TV on Wednesday night to talk about the New York Mets, another awful team he is a fan of. The topic of Philadelphia came up.

“The Phillies suck. Let’s just start with that,” Christie said. “They’re from Philadelphia. They’re an awful team. They’re an angry, bitter fan base and it’s not safe for civilized people to go to Citizens Bank Park if you want to root for the other team. Ya gotta believe what? Ya gotta believe we’re awful people.”

That last comment was apparently based on the Phillies painting the old 1973 Mets slogan, “Ya Gotta Believe” on their clubhouse wall down in Clearwater. Which, as I noted yesterday, is fine given the Tug McGraw connection, but we’ll leave that go.

I think most of you who have been around here for a while will remember that I am no fan of the Phillies and that, back when Phillies fans were rooting for a winning team, feeling their oats and talking big in the HBT comments every day, I liked to bait them a good deal. 100% guilty as charged. I’d like to think, however, that I was a bit more artful and less bile-and-spittle-spewingly crass about it than Christie is here.

In related news, there is a lot of speculation that Christie will be soon be brought on board the Trump Administration in order to calm things down. Seems right.

UPDATE:

The Detroit Tigers: Get Ready for the Trash Fire!

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-9-42-38-am
Detroit Tigers
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 16, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

This has absolutely nothing to do with the Tigers’ competitive prospects for 2017. I think they’ll be OK, actually. At least a wild card contender and, if things break right as far as health and all of that, they could easily challenge the Indians for the division. Baseball is hard to predict sometimes and, even if they missed the playoffs in 2016, you never want to bet too much against a team with one of the best hitters in history on the roster.

No, I’m just referring to the aesthetic of their player photos this year. Or video. It’s hard to tell what this little studio is being set up for. Could be for the player intros on the big screen at the ballpark or a media guide. Whatever the case, they seem to be sending a message:

Let’s see . . . industrial hellscape . . . a big box that could easily be a dumpster . . . a tire . . . a fire. I don’t know what the director is going for here, but it all evokes something less than calm competence or a situation that is under control. One might even say that This is Fine.

As far as accuracy goes it certainly evokes the Tigers bullpen in recent years, but again, that may not be something the organization wants to communicate.

Anyway, good luck fighting the C.H.U.D.s or surviving the industrial dystopia or whatever is going on here, Tigers.

 

A Chase Utley story shows us how the sausage of baseball history gets made

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 16, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

The Dodgers brought Chase Utley back because, in addition to still having at least some baseball left in him, he’s a good clubhouse guy and a good leader. No one has ever questioned that. It’s a reputation he’s had for most of his career. Now, in the twilight of it, his leadership and the example he sets with his hard work and preparation may be his primary calling card.

But even if he is unusually valuable in these respects, it’s possible to go overboard when talking about the guy. Like some unnamed Dodgers coaches apparently did to Peter Gammons recently:

Coaches tell the story of a game in which the Dodgers had a big lead in the top of the eighth inning when one younger, enthusiastic teammate stole second base, which ticked off the opposition. When Utley got to the plate in the ninth, he told the opposing catcher to have the pitcher drill him. Then his teammate would understand there are consequences for showing up the opposition.

This was brought to my attention by our own Matthew Pouliot, who added that he did not believe it ever happened, as no Chase Utley HBP in a Dodgers uniform fit this pattern. In the interest of double-checking, I looked at his Dodgers game logs at Baseball-Reference and that seems to be accurate. He’s been hit 17 times in the past two seasons. Most of them came in close games and games the Dodgers lost. In the games where the Dodgers had leads of more than three runs they came with no men on base or without anyone having stolen a base earlier in the inning and I could find none that came late in a game with the Dodgers winning big.

That doesn’t mean the story is bunk, of course. As Matthew allowed, it’s possible Utley requested this once but the opposing pitcher chose not to drill him because opposing pitchers aren’t usually in the habit of allowing more base runners. But it sure does smell like one of those stories people tell in order to make a valid, general point — Utley is a principled leader who plays the game the right way — sound more convincing by virtue of supporting data, whether it exists or whether it doesn’t.

Does it do any harm? Nah. It’s a fun story that tells us something, even if it’s not literally true. Here it tells us that Dodgers coaches think super highly of Utley. So highly, in fact, that it’s possible that they’re either misremembering something that happened — or inventing it — in order to illustrate a point. And the point, as I noted above, is valid, even if Utley never martyred himself with a plunking like they said he did.

Anyone who studies baseball history knows that this pattern is a common one and that apocryphal tales have a habit of becoming accepted as fact over time. We tend to think of it occurring back in the Golden Age, with tales told by old timers. But it’s worth noting that it is still occurring, even with modern players, and that the pattern will continue to color baseball history in a particular way. A lot of the joy of baseball comes from this sort of thing. So too does a lot of the bunk that causes traditions and particular aspects of baseball culture to become entrenched and ingrained.

Regardless, it’s worth examining them. Either for pleasure or, when necessary, as a corrective.