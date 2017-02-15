The Miami Marlins can wear beards again

A year ago the Miami Marlins adopted a ban on facial hair for players. They never gave a good reason for it apart from vague allusions to image and professionalism, but really, there was no and could be no good reason for it. They’re baseball players, not executives. Even if you tried to construct an argument about how they are ambassadors for the Miami Marlins brand, you have to contend with the fact that almost every other team allows facial hair and almost every other team has a superior brand to that of the Miami Marlins.
Thankfully, the Marlins have changed their mind about all of this and have gotten rid of the policy.
Don Mattingly says that players still have to be “groomed” which, I presume, means that they shouldn’t have lentil soup in their beards or whatever. Really, though, Mattingly — who wore a mustache in his playing days — sounds like he doesn’t give a rip about it, noting that it was a pain for him to enforce the ban last year. Not the sort of thing you want your manager concentrating on, obviously.
Today is Valentine’s day. For single people, it can be a tough day. Fortunately, mascot Mr. Met was helping people on Twitter.
Noah Syndergaard himself chimed in:
But Mr. Met was quick on the draw:
Noah wasn’t too happy about that:
Who says Twitter can’t be fun?
The Indians announced on Tuesday that former major league outfielder Grady Sizemore has joined the club as a player development advisor. He will assist the major and minor league staff during spring training and will be a special assistant during the regular season.
Sizemore, 34, last played in the majors in 2015 with the Phillies and Rays. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Indians from 2004-11. He was a three-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and also won one Silver Slugger Award. As an Indian, he hit .269/.357/.473 with 139 home runs, 458 RBI, 601 runs scored, and 134 stolen bases. Unfortunately, starting in 2009, injuries limited his playing time. He played in just 210 games from 2009-11, then missed the entire 2012-13 seasons.
According to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, the Indians plan to let Sizemore “explore a variety of avenues” in order to find the best way in which he can help the team.