The Miami Marlins can wear beards again

A year ago the Miami Marlins adopted a ban on facial hair for players. They never gave a good reason for it apart from vague allusions to image and professionalism, but really, there was no and could be no good reason for it. They’re baseball players, not executives. Even if you tried to construct an argument about how they are ambassadors for the Miami Marlins brand, you have to contend with the fact that almost every other team allows facial hair and almost every other team has a superior brand to that of the Miami Marlins.

Thankfully, the Marlins have changed their mind about all of this and have gotten rid of the policy.

Don Mattingly says that players still have to be “groomed” which, I presume, means that they shouldn’t have lentil soup in their beards or whatever. Really, though, Mattingly — who wore a mustache in his playing days — sounds like he doesn’t give a rip about it, noting that it was a pain for him to enforce the ban last year. Not the sort of thing you want your manager concentrating on, obviously.

