Report: Reince Priebus wants Jeffrey Loria to act as ambassador to France

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was in the news last week as he reportedly had a handshake agreement to sell his team. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but a potential catalyst has been revealed. The New York Post is reporting that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has gotten a signoff for Loria to act as the ambassador to France.
The Post notes that Priebus, however, has tried to circumvent Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in order to give these positions to Republican loyalists. State Department officials aren’t pleased with the way Priebus has handled the situation.
Loria donated $125,000 to President Trump shortly before the election, the Miami Herald reported. The person rumored to be in position to buy the Marlins is Charles Kushner. His son is Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and President Trump’s senior advisor.
Free agent outfielder L.J. Hoes has been suspended 50 games for a drug of abuse, MASN’s Steve Melewski reports. It’s the second time Hoes has tested positive.
Hoes, who turns 27 years old next month, spent the 2016 season with the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. He hit .242/.318/.331 with six home runs and 33 RBI in 443 plate appearances. Hoes had spent the past two and a half seasons with the Astros.
Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays are “far along” in contract negotiations with pitcher Mat Latos.
Latos, 29, had a forgettable 2016 season. He started off the season great with the White Sox, then faltered before being released in mid-June. He signed with the Nationals at the end of the month but couldn’t regain his footing. Overall, Latos posted a 4.89 ERA with a 42/30 K/BB ratio in 70 innings.
The Blue Jays’ rotation is already spoken for with Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, and Francisco Liriano. If the club were to sign Latos, he could work out of the bullpen and provide starting depth as needed.