Report: Reince Priebus wants Jeffrey Loria to act as ambassador to France

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was in the news last week as he reportedly had a handshake agreement to sell his team. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but a potential catalyst has been revealed. The New York Post is reporting that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has gotten a signoff for Loria to act as the ambassador to France.

The Post notes that Priebus, however, has tried to circumvent Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in order to give these positions to Republican loyalists. State Department officials aren’t pleased with the way Priebus has handled the situation.

Loria donated $125,000 to President Trump shortly before the election, the Miami Herald reported. The person rumored to be in position to buy the Marlins is Charles Kushner. His son is Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and President Trump’s senior advisor.

