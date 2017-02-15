Report: Nationals still interested in Matt Wieters

ESPN’s Jayson Stark reports that the Nationals are still interested in free agent catcher Matt Wieters, but adds that it’s doubtful they’d commit to him beyond one year.
Wieters, 30, finished last season hitting .243/.302/.409 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI in 464 plate appearances. He’s the top free agent catcher remaining.
The Nationals currently have Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton as well as Pedro Severino behind the dish, so the team isn’t under any pressure to add a catcher. The Rays have also been listed as an interested team and adding Wieters would allow them to bring Wilson Ramos back from his injury at a reasonable pace rather than rushing him back. The Astros were floated as a potential destination last month, but that seems unlikely given their current catching corps of Brian McCann and Evan Gattis.
Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays are “far along” in contract negotiations with pitcher Mat Latos.
Latos, 29, had a forgettable 2016 season. He started off the season great with the White Sox, then faltered before being released in mid-June. He signed with the Nationals at the end of the month but couldn’t regain his footing. Overall, Latos posted a 4.89 ERA with a 42/30 K/BB ratio in 70 innings.
The Blue Jays’ rotation is already spoken for with Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, and Francisco Liriano. If the club were to sign Latos, he could work out of the bullpen and provide starting depth as needed.
Giants shortstop Jimmy Rollins spoke about his brief stint with the White Sox in 2016. As Craig recapped back in December, the White Sox had two of baseball’s biggest stories of the year and for the wrong reasons. Adam LaRoche abruptly retired when team president Ken Williams said he couldn’t bring his son Drake into the clubhouse. And Chris Sale shredded up his jersey in protest because he felt the throwback jerseys were uncomfortable and would have forced him to alter his mechanics. The White Sox traded Sale to the Red Sox in December.
Rollins had signed with the White Sox on February 22 last year but the veteran had a forgettable stint, hitting .221/.295/.329 with 11 extra-base hits and eight RBI in 166 plate appearances before being released on June 15.
Rollins is now with the Giants on a minor league deal. Unsurprisingly, Rollins was asked about his time with the White Sox and Courtney Cronin of Mercury News has video:
It was a clubhouse in disarray after that point. Although we did great. It’s always a little players versus the front office but I think just because of the way it was handled — a lot of the guys that were outspoken are no longer there. They’re in better places if you ask me, but they’re no longer there.
[…]
Maybe my third day there and the funny part was, when Adam came in, I had just went to the bathroom so I didn’t hear anything. And I came out and like, “He’s retiring.” I’m like, “Why is everybody so sad?” You celebrate a guy retiring. He had a great career and he made his decision. Then I found out why and then… chaos. Don’t have to worry about that here [with the Giants].
Rollins has never been one to mince his words as he was at times critical of the team during his 15-year stint with the Phillies. And Rollins’ criticism of the White Sox isn’t anything we haven’t already heard.