Report: Nationals still interested in Matt Wieters

Giants shortstop Jimmy Rollins spoke about his brief stint with the White Sox in 2016. As Craig recapped back in December, the White Sox had two of baseball’s biggest stories of the year and for the wrong reasons. Adam LaRoche abruptly retired when team president Ken Williams said he couldn’t bring his son Drake into the clubhouse. And Chris Sale shredded up his jersey in protest because he felt the throwback jerseys were uncomfortable and would have forced him to alter his mechanics. The White Sox traded Sale to the Red Sox in December.

Rollins had signed with the White Sox on February 22 last year but the veteran had a forgettable stint, hitting .221/.295/.329 with 11 extra-base hits and eight RBI in 166 plate appearances before being released on June 15.

Rollins is now with the Giants on a minor league deal. Unsurprisingly, Rollins was asked about his time with the White Sox and Courtney Cronin of Mercury News has video:

Jimmy Rollins recaps dysfunction that "didn't really change"when w/ White Sox. "A lot of the guys that were outspoken are no longer there" pic.twitter.com/oDiXi1HCrS — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 15, 2017

It was a clubhouse in disarray after that point. Although we did great. It’s always a little players versus the front office but I think just because of the way it was handled — a lot of the guys that were outspoken are no longer there. They’re in better places if you ask me, but they’re no longer there. […] Maybe my third day there and the funny part was, when Adam came in, I had just went to the bathroom so I didn’t hear anything. And I came out and like, “He’s retiring.” I’m like, “Why is everybody so sad?” You celebrate a guy retiring. He had a great career and he made his decision. Then I found out why and then… chaos. Don’t have to worry about that here [with the Giants].

Rollins has never been one to mince his words as he was at times critical of the team during his 15-year stint with the Phillies. And Rollins’ criticism of the White Sox isn’t anything we haven’t already heard.

Follow @Baer_Bill