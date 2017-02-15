JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Carter Capps of the Miami Marlins poses for photos on media day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 24, 2016 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
Getty Images

How is Carter Capps’ delivery legal?

12 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 15, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

Given that Padres reliever Carter Capps missed the entire 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery — and given that he’s only managed to pitch more than 20 games in a season twice since debuting in 2012 — I suppose this may be a largely hypothetical question. But he’s healthy now and he’s in Padres camp throwing baseballs and stuff, so it’s bound to come up again.

The question: how is this delivery, which features him hopping forward not once but twice and then delivering the ball from what I’d estimate to be about 54 feet, even legal?

The answer, as we learned when he first unleashed this delivery in 2015, is that it is technically legal, actually. He caught flak for it in the minors, with umpires calling it illegal for “disengaging the rubber” but Major League Baseball has deemed it kosher. Why? Because the rules about where your feet are with respect to the rubber in the stretch — picking them up off of the rubber once you come set — only deal with motions toward a base runner and the intent to deceive him in an effort to pick him off. Capps was told by MLB that as long as he’s moving forward, toward the batter, and not getting too much air, he’s OK.

Which is idiotic. There’s a reason the pitching rubber is 60’6″ away from home plate. Not because someone just pulled that number out of their hind end, but because it has been deemed, over the years, to be a fair placement which neither disadvantages a pitcher nor a hitter to too great a degree. It’s a convention that could’ve been changed at any time but which has stood up, with the implicit agreement that it would be bad for hitters to let pitchers pitch from 30 feet and and bad for pitchers to make them pitch from 90, for example. Effective velocity, you know. Distance matters. We see this in practice with tall pitchers. Assuming they can get their mechanics worked out, tall ones have a tremendous advantage over shorter ones, in large part because they simply release the ball closer to a hitter than a short one does thanks to a longer stride and longer arms.

We can’t legislate how tall pitchers can be so we allow for some variation in the distance a ball has to travel, but we do have rules about how far away from the plate they have to be for a reason. Capps has figured out a way to pitch from 54 or 55 feet. On one season of doing it he pitched quite well. Maybe it was because he’s simply good, but maybe it’s because he has created for himself an unfair advantage.

I presume that injury risk — Capps hurt himself last year, though we don’t know if the delivery is why — will keep most pitchers form ever trying this. But even if no one else does, it’s unfair to let any pitcher pitch from closer to the plate than the rules allow. Letting Capps get around that with a crow hop seems to violate the spirit of the rule and I don’t think it should be legal.

 

Zack Wheeler has tenderness in his elbow

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets looks on during a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 17, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 15, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler has missed two straight seasons due to Tommy John surgery and a complication-filled recovery therefrom. Now his spring is starting out rocky as well.

Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen said today that Wheeler felt “a little tenderness” in his elbow following his bullpen session. The thought is that it’s just scar tissue and he’ll be OK, but they said that when he started having setbacks last year too.

The Mets were already looking at an innings limit in the low 100s for wheeler this year, as well as a lot of time in the pen to manage his workload. If his elbow is wonky this spring, it could be even less than that.

The Phillies are featuring a famous Mets slogan on their clubhouse wall

screen-shot-2017-02-15-at-11-51-36-am
2 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 15, 2017, 11:52 AM EST

In 1973, the Mets won the N.L. pennant. Their slogan that year was ‘Ya Gotta Believe.” As Tyler Kepner of the New York Times points out, the Phillies have put that slogan on the wall of their clubhouse of their spring training facility down in Clearwater.

This year, on the wall of a hallway at their spring complex in Clearwater, Fla., the Phillies have honored their best teams with large photos of McGraw and Ryan Howard, a slugger for the 2008 World Series champions. Between the photos are the words “Ya Gotta Believe,” attributed to McGraw.

To be fair, as Kepner notes, that phrase was coined by Tug McGraw, then of the Mets but later, and for a longer period of time, a member of the Phillies. McGraw continued to use the phrase as something of a personal mantra and even titled his memoir with it, so I think it’s fair to say that he took ownership of it when he and the Mets divorced at the end of the 1974 season. In short: we’ll allow it.

Now, if the Braves unfurl a banner that says “Amazin’!” in Sun Trust Park on Opening Day there is a more substantive beef.

Here’s hoping they do it.