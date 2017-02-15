Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes to have Tommy John surgery

It was suspected yesterday but confirmed today: Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes will have Tommy John surgery.

Reyes had an MRI yesterday which confirmed a tear in his UCL. The Cardinals said yesterday that he’d seek a second opinion, but TJ surgery has been decided upon. He will be out for the entire 2017 season. Assuming the Cards are cautious with him, he will likely get a late start in 2018, but he will likely be able to pitch a good deal next season assuming no complications.

Reyes has been one of the top prospects in baseball. He made his debut in the second half of last season, pitching in 12 games, starting five, and posting an ERA of 1.57 while striking out 52 batters in 46 innings. Earlier in the year he pitched in the Futures Game in San Diego.

Tough break for Reyes and the Cards.

