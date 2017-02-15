Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes to have Tommy John surgery

It was suspected yesterday but confirmed today: Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes will have Tommy John surgery.
Reyes had an MRI yesterday which confirmed a tear in his UCL. The Cardinals said yesterday that he’d seek a second opinion, but TJ surgery has been decided upon. He will be out for the entire 2017 season. Assuming the Cards are cautious with him, he will likely get a late start in 2018, but he will likely be able to pitch a good deal next season assuming no complications.
Reyes has been one of the top prospects in baseball. He made his debut in the second half of last season, pitching in 12 games, starting five, and posting an ERA of 1.57 while striking out 52 batters in 46 innings. Earlier in the year he pitched in the Futures Game in San Diego.
Tough break for Reyes and the Cards.
A year ago the Miami Marlins adopted a ban on facial hair for players. They never gave a good reason for it apart from vague allusions to image and professionalism, but really, there was no and could be no good reason for it. They’re baseball players, not executives. Even if you tried to construct an argument about how they are ambassadors for the Miami Marlins brand, you have to contend with the fact that almost every other team allows facial hair and almost every other team has a superior brand to that of the Miami Marlins.
Thankfully, the Marlins have changed their mind about all of this and have gotten rid of the policy.
Don Mattingly says that players still have to be “groomed” which, I presume, means that they shouldn’t have lentil soup in their beards or whatever. Really, though, Mattingly — who wore a mustache in his playing days — sounds like he doesn’t give a rip about it, noting that it was a pain for him to enforce the ban last year. Not the sort of thing you want your manager concentrating on, obviously.
Today is Valentine’s day. For single people, it can be a tough day. Fortunately, mascot Mr. Met was helping people on Twitter.
Noah Syndergaard himself chimed in:
But Mr. Met was quick on the draw:
Noah wasn’t too happy about that:
Who says Twitter can’t be fun?