Royals reliever to miss eight weeks after falling through the roof of his barn

At the outset, let us be thankful that Kansas City Royals reliever Brian Flynn is OK. He has some broken ribs and other injuries and should be back in the Royals bullpen and ready for action sometime in the season’s first month. No injuries are fun and in no what whatsoever should it be suggested that there is anything funny about a person sustaining injuries, even relatively minor ones.

Let us not overlook how he broke those ribs, however:

Brian Flynn fell through the roof of his barn in days before camp, Ned Yost said. Suffered broken rib and some other injuries. Out 8 weeks. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) February 14, 2017

If we were to graph baseball injuries caused by “falling through the roof of the dang barn” over time, I suspect that we’d see a large distribution between 1871 and, say, 1940, then a steep drop to basically zero for seventy-seven years, only to see a slight blip to “1” for that which befell Flynn recently.

Our thoughts go out to Flynn as he recovers and our prayers are left for any livestock which was lost as collateral damage in the days before camp.

Follow @craigcalcaterra