Ron Gardenhire
Getty Images

Ron Gardenhire diagnosed with prostate cancer

5 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 14, 2017, 1:51 PM EST

Some bad news from Arizona. The Diamondbacks just announced that bench coach Ron Gardenhire has prostate cancer. He will have surgery to remove his prostate at a date yet to be determined and will take a leave of absence from the team at that time.

“I’m going to fight it and deal with it,” Gardenhire said. “It’s a bump in the road and it’s not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it’s part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we’ll get through it and I’ll get through it.”

Gardenhire, 59, is entering his first season with the Dbacks. He spent 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins, making 6 postseason appearances and winning the AL Manager of the Year Award in 2010. Before that he spent 11 seasons as the Twins’ third base coach.

“We are a family,” said Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo. “As a family, there’s a series of tests that are going to come upon us and this is a big one, but we’re going to come together and help Gardy through this to the best of our ability. We’re not going to miss a step because we’re committed to him.” Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall said, “The entire organization stands behind Ron and we are here to support him through this challenging time. He certainly knows that there are resources throughout the franchise that he can turn to and of course, we will do everything we can to assist him.”

Best wishes to Gardenhire for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.

 

Noah Syndergaard got roasted by Mr. Met on Twitter

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets looks on during their National League Wild Card game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Bill BaerFeb 14, 2017, 8:48 PM EST

Today is Valentine’s day. For single people, it can be a tough day. Fortunately, mascot Mr. Met was helping people on Twitter.

Noah Syndergaard himself chimed in:

But Mr. Met was quick on the draw:

Noah wasn’t too happy about that:

Who says Twitter can’t be fun?

Grady Sizemore hired as player development advisor with Indians

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 2: Grady Sizemore #24 of the Cleveland Indians hits a double during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on June 2, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Bill BaerFeb 14, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

The Indians announced on Tuesday that former major league outfielder Grady Sizemore has joined the club as a player development advisor. He will assist the major and minor league staff during spring training and will be a special assistant during the regular season.

Sizemore, 34, last played in the majors in 2015 with the Phillies and Rays. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Indians from 2004-11. He was a three-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and also won one Silver Slugger Award. As an Indian, he hit .269/.357/.473 with 139 home runs, 458 RBI, 601 runs scored, and 134 stolen bases. Unfortunately, starting in 2009, injuries limited his playing time. He played in just 210 games from 2009-11, then missed the entire 2012-13 seasons.

According to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, the Indians plan to let Sizemore “explore a variety of avenues” in order to find the best way in which he can help the team.