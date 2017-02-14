CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 2: Grady Sizemore #24 of the Cleveland Indians hits a double during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on June 2, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Grady Sizemore hired as player development advisor with Indians

Feb 14, 2017

The Indians announced on Tuesday that former major league outfielder Grady Sizemore has joined the club as a player development advisor. He will assist the major and minor league staff during spring training and will be a special assistant during the regular season.

Sizemore, 34, last played in the majors in 2015 with the Phillies and Rays. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Indians from 2004-11. He was a three-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and also won one Silver Slugger Award. As an Indian, he hit .269/.357/.473 with 139 home runs, 458 RBI, 601 runs scored, and 134 stolen bases. Unfortunately, starting in 2009, injuries limited his playing time. He played in just 210 games from 2009-11, then missed the entire 2012-13 seasons.

According to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, the Indians plan to let Sizemore “explore a variety of avenues” in order to find the best way in which he can help the team.

Noah Syndergaard got roasted by Mr. Met on Twitter

Feb 14, 2017

Today is Valentine’s day. For single people, it can be a tough day. Fortunately, mascot Mr. Met was helping people on Twitter.

Noah Syndergaard himself chimed in:

But Mr. Met was quick on the draw:

Noah wasn’t too happy about that:

Who says Twitter can’t be fun?

McHugh, Odorizzi, Stroman win their arbitration cases

Feb 14, 2017

Six arbitration decisions were announced on Tuesday. The results were being withheld until all cases were completed so that one case didn’t impact the other cases. Collin McHugh, Jake Odorizzi, and Marcus Stroman won their cases. Taijuan Walker, Chase Anderson, and Michael Wacha lost their cases. All six players were eligible for arbitration for the first time.

For those unfamiliar with the process, players eligible for arbitration file a salary figure they think they deserve and the team counters. If an agreement can’t be reached, they go to an arbitration hearing where an independent arbitrator will pick either the player’s submitted figure or the team’s figure. There is no in between in this instance.

Astros starter McHugh, 29, filed for $3.85 million and the team countered at $3.35 million. The right-hander made 33 starts for the Astros in 2016, putting up a 4.34 ERA and a 177/54 K/BB ratio over 184 2/3 innings. He was arguably the Astros’ most dependable starter.

Rays starter Odorizzi, 26, filed for $4.1 million and the Rays countered at $3.825 million. Over 33 starts, he posted a 3.69 ERA with a 166/54 K/BB ratio across 187 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays starter Stroman, 25, filed for $3.4 million and the Jays countered at $3.1 million. The right-hander crossed the 200-inning plateau, finishing with a 4.37 ERA and a 166/54 K/BB ratio in 32 starts.

Diamondbacks starter Walker, 24, filed for $2.6 million and the Diamondbacks countered at $2.25 million. In his second full season, the right-hander made 25 starts for the Mariners, authoring a 4.22 ERA and a 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings.

Brewers starter Anderson, 29, filed for $2.85 million and the Brewers countered at $2.45 million. In 151 2/3 innings, the right-hander posted a 4.39 ERA and a 120/53 K/BB ratio.

Cardinals starter Wacha, 25, filed for $3.2 million and the Cardinals countered at $2.775 million. He finished with an ugly 5.09 ERA and a 114/45 K/BB ratio in 138 innings. Wacha battled a shoulder injury but is expected to be included in the club’s rotation “if he’s physically able,” according to GM John Mozeliak.