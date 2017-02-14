For the fourth straight year, the Dodgers won’t be available on TV for most Dodgers fans

Last year the Dodgers aired a handful of late season games on broadcast TV so fans could see the final games of Vin Scully. It gave some people hope that, maybe, the team and its sports network, SportsNet LA, and its cable partner, Charter Communications, would find a way to end the impasse that has prevented most baseball fans in southern California from seeing Dodgers games due to a carriage dispute between them and various cable providers. We now have our answer.
Nope. From the LA Times:
For the fourth consecutive year, the Dodgers’ television broadcasts could go unseen by a majority of fans in the Los Angeles area.
Charter Communications said Monday it does not anticipate reaching agreements with DirecTV or any other cable or satellite provider to carry the Dodgers-owned SportsNet LA channel by the time the regular season starts April 3.
At some point people just learn to live without watching their baseball team. Time makes it easier. Vin Scully retiring makes it easier. It’s anecdotal, obviously, but I have a handful of friends in Los Angeles who are Dodgers fans and they’ve all since moved on. They check in online, looking at scores and stats and occasional stories but that’s all. They care in the way someone cares about a friend who moved away. Keeping in touch, but only for so long.
The Dodgers will not suffer for this in the immediate future, as the money they got for the TV deal that is so expensive that it is basically preventing carriage on cable providers is guaranteed. But, at some point it’s quite possible that the deal won’t make sense for Charter Communications and they’ll find they cannot get sufficient revenues to support their multi-billion investment in Dodgers broadcast rights. What then?
In other news, if your team has not yet struck a lucrative new broadcast deal, there’s a fair chance that it’s too late for them to take full advantage of one of the bigger bubbles of our time.
At the outset, let us be thankful that Kansas City Royals reliever Brian Flynn is OK. He has some broken ribs and other injuries and should be back in the Royals bullpen and ready for action sometime in the season’s first month. No injuries are fun and in no what whatsoever should it be suggested that there is anything funny about a person sustaining injuries, even relatively minor ones.
Let us not overlook how he broke those ribs, however:
If we were to graph baseball injuries caused by “falling through the roof of the dang barn” over time, I suspect that we’d see a large distribution between 1871 and, say, 1940, then a steep drop to basically zero for seventy-seven years, only to see a slight blip to “1” for that which befell Flynn recently.
Our thoughts go out to Flynn as he recovers and our prayers are left for any livestock which was lost as collateral damage in the days before camp.
Some bad news from Arizona. The Diamondbacks just announced that bench coach Ron Gardenhire has prostate cancer. He will have surgery to remove his prostate at a date yet to be determined and will take a leave of absence from the team at that time.
“I’m going to fight it and deal with it,” Gardenhire said. “It’s a bump in the road and it’s not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it’s part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we’ll get through it and I’ll get through it.”
Gardenhire, 59, is entering his first season with the Dbacks. He spent 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins, making 6 postseason appearances and winning the AL Manager of the Year Award in 2010. Before that he spent 11 seasons as the Twins’ third base coach.
“We are a family,” said Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo. “As a family, there’s a series of tests that are going to come upon us and this is a big one, but we’re going to come together and help Gardy through this to the best of our ability. We’re not going to miss a step because we’re committed to him.” Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall said, “The entire organization stands behind Ron and we are here to support him through this challenging time. He certainly knows that there are resources throughout the franchise that he can turn to and of course, we will do everything we can to assist him.”
Best wishes to Gardenhire for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.