Chris Tillman to miss Opening Day

Orioles starter Chris Tillman has pitched on Opening Day for the past three years. He is not expected to pitch Opening Day for the Orioles this year, however, after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection his right shoulder in December.
The therapy has him three weeks behind schedule and, even with the slightly longer than usual spring training due to the World Baseball Classic, there isn’t enough time to make it up.
If he proceeds well from here on out he could avoid a DL stint to start the season as the O’s likely don’t need a fifth starter until the middle of April.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin has already named a favorite for his team’s closer role: Jeanmar Gomez, as Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. “I believe he deserves to be called our closer at this point,” Mackanin said.
Gomez, 29, finished last season with 37 saves, a 4.85 ERA, and a 47/22 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings. He was solid for the first four months of the season, but ran out of steam in August and September. Between August 1 and the end of the season, Gomez yielded 22 earned runs on 35 hits and 10 walks with 16 strikeouts in 20 innings.
The Phillies added veteran Joaquin Benoit, who posted a 0.38 ERA with the Blue Jays last year, and also have Hector Neris, who compiled a sterling 2.58 ERA over 80 1/3 innings in 2016. Strong spring performances from either could still move the needle.
“I remember back in 2009, my first year as a coach here, when [Brad Lidge] blew a lot of saves and Charlie [Manuel] stuck with him. It proved to be important that he did, even though a lot of people were clamoring for a change. Charlie showed him confidence and stayed with him. I think that was the right thing to do,” Mackanin said.
The Phillies made it back to the World Series in 2009 in spite of Lidge’s ineffectiveness, not because of it. Lidge did not improve as the season went on as his first half ERA was 7.03 and his second half ERA was 7.43. And he famously blew a tie ballgame by serving up three runs in the top of the ninth inning in Game 4 of the World Series against the Yankees. So, pointing to Lidge is not exactly the best example Mackanin could have come up with.
All this being said, the 2017 Phillies team isn’t expected to be a competitive ballclub, so vacillating between closers is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
At the outset, let us be thankful that Kansas City Royals reliever Brian Flynn is OK. He has some broken ribs and other injuries and should be back in the Royals bullpen and ready for action sometime in the season’s first month. No injuries are fun and in no what whatsoever should it be suggested that there is anything funny about a person sustaining injuries, even relatively minor ones.
Let us not overlook how he broke those ribs, however:
If we were to graph baseball injuries caused by “falling through the roof of the dang barn” over time, I suspect that we’d see a large distribution between 1871 and, say, 1940, then a steep drop to basically zero for seventy-seven years, only to see a slight blip to “1” for that which befell Flynn recently.
Our thoughts go out to Flynn as he recovers and our prayers are left for any livestock which was lost as collateral damage in the days before camp.