screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-8-33-13-am
Associated Press

Chris Ilitch to be the Tigers owner

Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 14, 2017, 8:34 AM EST

This is not at all surprising, but as this story in the Detroit News makes clear, Chris Ilitch, son of Mike, will now ascend to the Tigers’ ownership chair by virtue of his father’s passing. Major League Baseball will, eventually, designate him the control person of the franchise.

As the story notes, Chris Ilitch has been running the day-to-day operations of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. for years. That’s the company which manages all of his parents’ business interests, including the Tigers, the Red Wings, Little Caesars Pizza, the new Little Caesar’s Arena and the Motor City Casino, which is operated by his mother. As such, there will be little if any change in continuity with respect to the company.

The article is nonetheless enlightening as a piece of perspective. The family business he now helms has revenue of around $3.4 billion. All of major league baseball takes in around $10 billion. As such, the Tigers’ portion of Ilitch Holdings is relatively small, all things considered, especially compared to the amount of attention they receive by virtue of being a professional sports team.

Mike Ilitch was lauded as a generous owner due to his willingness to put money into his team and to sign and retain players who excited the fan base. And he certainly was. The reality of the situation, however, is that what constituted big splashes for the baseball team were relatively small potatoes in the context of the larger business empire, so Ilitch could certainly afford to do it. Ilitch was generous, yes, but he was no fool and did not take silly risks.

There are many baseball owners, however, who are wealthier or who operate larger businesses with greater revenue than Ilitch had and nonetheless place tight budgets on their ballclubs and take every opportunity to explain how they’re just getting by or, in some cases, losing money.

When Ilitch passed over the weekend, he was widely praised. Not all baseball owners are when they shuffle off. There’s likely a lesson to be learned in all of that.

Steve Clevenger reflects on racist remarks he made on Twitter last year

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Steve Clevenger #32 of the Seattle Mariners heads back to the dugout after striking out with two runners on base to end the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on May 28, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
31 Comments
By Bill BaerFeb 13, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

Last September, then-Mariners backup catcher Steve Clevenger published a pair of tweets criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and then-President Obama following protests in Charlotte concerning another black person shot to death by a police officer. The protest turned violent as one protester was killed and two others were injured. Six police officers suffered injuries as well.

Clevenger wrote, “BLM is pathetic once again! Obama you are pathetic once again! Everyone involved should be locked behind bars like animals!” He followed up by writing, “Black people beating whites when a thug got shot holding a gun by a black officer haha [stuff] cracks me up. Keep kneeling for the Anthem!”

The Mariners issued a statement expressing disappointment with Clevenger’s comments. The backstop later issued a mealymouthed apology, saying, “I can see how and why someone could read into my tweets far more deeply than how I really feel.” The Mariners shortly thereafter suspended Clevenger without pay for the rest of the season.

So, here we are now. Clevenger is still a free agent and hasn’t received a single contract offer. Presumably last September’s incident has been a factor.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports caught up with Clevenger, who says he “spent all offseason trying to become a better person.”

“My words were wrong. I regret every day that I wrote it, and I wish I could take it back,” Clevenger told Yahoo Sports in his first interview since the tweets. “They were harsh. They were mean. They angered a lot of people. And I’m sorry for it. I can only ask for forgiveness.”

[…]

“I’ve spent all offseason trying to become a better person. Learn different cultures. The history of the United States.”

Throughout the winter, Clevenger engaged with a number of black people inside and outside the game to better understand their place within it as well as society. Between conversations about racial inequality and suggestions of documentaries to watch, including “Slavery by Another Name” and Ava DuVernay’s “13th, ” Clevenger said he gained a clearer perspective on why his tweets were wrong.

“I see how people could be hurt,” he said. “I see how people can take it as being racist. I don’t have hatred in my body because of race or religion or gender. If I had to do it all over again, I definitely wouldn’t have posted those tweets. That’s not the person I am.

Clevenger has had a change of heart with regard to those who choose to kneel in protest when the national anthem is played, popularized recently by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. “He’s free to exercise his rights,” Clevenger said. “I don’t hold it against him. I’m just not for it. But he has his right to kneel for the anthem.”

As for those who have protested police brutality and President Trump’s election, Clevenger said, “I’m all for people protesting. I’m all for people exerting their rights in the United States to demonstrate peacefully. I don’t agree with violent protests, attacking people, burning things down. I can’t condone that. That’s not who I am and not what I believe in.”

Passan also points out that Clevenger did not vote in the Presidential election this past November and considers himself “not political.”

It’s great that Clevenger has taken the initiative to broaden his horizons and to, in his words, “become a better person.” Many people, when they receive even a tiny fraction of the pushback that Clevenger dealt with, become defensive and stubbornly refuse to admit fault. Hopefully, Clevenger continues to read and watch media about the lives of those different from him. To recognize one’s privilege and try to lift oppressed communities up is a lifelong struggle. One offseason of reading shouldn’t be the end of his road of learning.

Report: Royals to sign Travis Wood to a two-year contract

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: Travis Wood #37 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images
6 Comments
By Bill BaerFeb 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EST

Update (6:08 PM EST): The two-year contract is for a total of $12 million, Heyman reports.

*

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Royals are expected to sign pitcher Travis Wood. It will be a two-year deal, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Wood, 30, pitched out of the Cubs’ bullpen last season, posting a 2.95 ERA and a 47/24 K/BB ratio in 61 innings. Right-handed hitters hit him pretty hard, compiling an .865 OPS, but Wood held lefties to a .447 OPS.

Wood is expected to compete for a spot at the back of the Royals’ starting rotation, Crasnick notes.