Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has MRI on elbow, season in jeopardy

Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes is one of baseball’s brightest young stars. The 22 year-old made his debut in the second half last year, pitching in 12 games, starting five, and posting an ERA of 1.57 while striking out 52 batters in 46 innings. Earlier in the year he was at or near the top of most prospects lists and pitched in the Futures Game.
Now there are reports that his future could be put on hold for a year. Today was supposed to be his first day throwing at Cardinals camp. The club announced, however, that Reyes was sent for an MRI on his elbow. They do not have the results yet, but at least one report is sounding a dire note:
First dang day of spring training. Sorry, Cardinals fans.
We’ll update this once we hear more.
At the outset, let us be thankful that Kansas City Royals reliever Brian Flynn is OK. He has some broken ribs and other injuries and should be back in the Royals bullpen and ready for action sometime in the season’s first month. No injuries are fun and in no what whatsoever should it be suggested that there is anything funny about a person sustaining injuries, even relatively minor ones.
Let us not overlook how he broke those ribs, however:
If we were to graph baseball injuries caused by “falling through the roof of the dang barn” over time, I suspect that we’d see a large distribution between 1871 and, say, 1940, then a steep drop to basically zero for seventy-seven years, only to see a slight blip to “1” for that which befell Flynn recently.
Our thoughts go out to Flynn as he recovers and our prayers are left for any livestock which was lost as collateral damage in the days before camp.
Some bad news from Arizona. The Diamondbacks just announced that bench coach Ron Gardenhire has prostate cancer. He will have surgery to remove his prostate at a date yet to be determined and will take a leave of absence from the team at that time.
“I’m going to fight it and deal with it,” Gardenhire said. “It’s a bump in the road and it’s not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it’s part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we’ll get through it and I’ll get through it.”
Gardenhire, 59, is entering his first season with the Dbacks. He spent 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins, making 6 postseason appearances and winning the AL Manager of the Year Award in 2010. Before that he spent 11 seasons as the Twins’ third base coach.
“We are a family,” said Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo. “As a family, there’s a series of tests that are going to come upon us and this is a big one, but we’re going to come together and help Gardy through this to the best of our ability. We’re not going to miss a step because we’re committed to him.” Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall said, “The entire organization stands behind Ron and we are here to support him through this challenging time. He certainly knows that there are resources throughout the franchise that he can turn to and of course, we will do everything we can to assist him.”
Best wishes to Gardenhire for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.