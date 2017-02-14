Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has MRI on elbow, season in jeopardy

Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes is one of baseball’s brightest young stars. The 22 year-old made his debut in the second half last year, pitching in 12 games, starting five, and posting an ERA of 1.57 while striking out 52 batters in 46 innings. Earlier in the year he was at or near the top of most prospects lists and pitched in the Futures Game.

Now there are reports that his future could be put on hold for a year. Today was supposed to be his first day throwing at Cardinals camp. The club announced, however, that Reyes was sent for an MRI on his elbow. They do not have the results yet, but at least one report is sounding a dire note:

I am told : Potentially season ending injury for Alex Reyes. Tough tough blown for Cardinals. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 14, 2017

First dang day of spring training. Sorry, Cardinals fans.

We’ll update this once we hear more.

