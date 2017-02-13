The Nationals are close to signing Adam Lind

Jim Bowden of ESPN reports that Adam Lind is close to signing with the Washington Nationals.
A nice late-offseason pickup for the Nats. Lind’s 2016 was subpar, but he posted an OPS of .842 from 2013-15 and he’s always hit righties well. He’s also good Ryan Zimmerman insurance and a bench bat with power. No word yet on the financial terms yet, but he likely came pretty cheap given that spring training starts, like, today for many teams and given that the Nats’ pitchers and catchers report in only a couple of days.
The Reds claimed pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla off waivers from the Pirates, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Monday afternoon.
Bonilla, 26, was designated for assignment by the Pirates last Thursday to clear a roster spot for pitcher Pat Light. The Pirates had signed him to a one-year, $575,000 contract back in November.
The right-hander hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014 and spent last season in the Dodgers’ minor league system. Between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma, Bonilla posted a 3.97 ERA with a 118/40 K/BB ratio over 111 innings.
Bonilla is likely to pitch out of the Reds’ bullpen in a long relief role assuming he makes the 25-man roster, but he could eventually move into the rotation if the need arises.
Jayson Stark of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball wants a 30-second time limit for managers to decide whether or not to challenge an umpire’s call. Whether it will be a hard limit or a guideline, strongly encouraged from above, is not yet clear.
As Stark notes, the total time the average replay review takes has been going down year-by-year. The decision about whether to challenge or not, however, has been lagging, with each team employing a dedicated reply guy who calls to the manager when he thinks a call should be challenged.
I’ve still never seen a compelling explanation of why the decision to review a play should be the subject of a manager’s challenge. Doing so turned replay into a matter of gamesmanship and strategy and has led to things like the replay review to see if a guy’s hand came off the bag for a milisecond as he slid. An impartial umpire in the booth, aware that such things have been allowed by umpire discretion for 150 years, would ignore it. In the hands of an interested party of course such imperfections will be exploited.
I suppose that’s another conversation, however.