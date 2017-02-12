Report: Reds trade Brandon Phillips to Braves

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Braves have acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips from the Reds. Neither team has confirmed the deal, though multiple reports from Olney and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman expect them to make an official announcement on Monday after “administrative boxes are checked.” The Braves will absorb just $1 million of Phillips’ remaining $14 million salary and send left-hander Andrew McKirahan and right-hander Carlos Portuondo to the Reds (via Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer).
It’s been a long offseason for Phillips, who blocked a trade to the Braves in November and cited “certain, unspecific issues” with the Reds that kept him from giving up his no-trade rights. Whether or not they addressed those issues remains unclear, though Phillips’ reservations about signing on with another team appear to be resolved.
The 35-year-old infielder rounded out his 11th season with the Reds in 2016, batting .291/.320/.421 with 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases through 584 PA. His value dipped below 1.0 fWAR for the first time since his 2005 campaign with the Indians, settling at an 0.9 mark that followed an impressive 2.7 fWAR season with the Reds in 2015. While his decline can be attributed in part to an unexpected hand injury that cropped up at the end of last season, he reportedly passed his physical on Sunday.
The trade is a timely one for both the Reds and the Braves, the latter of whom needed to improve their infield depth after newly-acquired second baseman Sean Rodriguez injured his shoulder in a car accident last month. On Saturday, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported that Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder and will be sidelined for 3-5 months. The Reds, meanwhile, were finally able to streamline their middle infield options and will likely turn to 22-year-old Jose Peraza as a replacement for Phillips in Cincinnati.
The Cubs avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Pedro Strop on Saturday, per MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat. He’ll get $5.5 million for the 2017 season, a raise of approximately $1.1 million over his salary in 2016. Strop filed at $6 million at the January deadline and was met with a $4.6 million counteroffer from the club.
The 31-year-old righty completed his fourth run with the Cubs in 2016, turning in an outstanding 2.85 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 11.4 SO/9 over 47 1/3 innings. He missed significant time on the disabled list due to a torn meniscus and groin strain, putting up just 0.8 fWAR and finishing the season with fewer than 57 innings for the first time since 2011. He regained full strength prior to the Cubs’ postseason stretch, logging a 3.18 ERA and two holds in 11 1/3 innings as the team worked their way up to another championship title.
The right-hander is scheduled to enter free agency in the fall of 2017. The Cubs have now settled with all four arbitration-eligible players, including right-handers Jake Arrieta, Justin Grimm and Hector Rondon.
Marlins’ president David Samson has a lot left on his to-do list this year.
During the club’s annual FanFest at Marlins Park on Saturday, Samson discussed some of the key decisions that face the team over the next several months. One item on their agenda is a potential naming rights deal. Per MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, Samson has narrowed the list of candidates to three, though he’s still seeking some clarity as he makes his final selection:
There’s still three companies, and we cannot figure out which direction we’re going to go in. I still want to get it done before the All-Star Game. It’s such a long-term decision. I don’t want to make the wrong one.
The Marlins are also considering a revision to their TV contract before the 2018 season. Their partnership with FOX isn’t set to expire until 2020, and Samson believes that it’s already failed to bring in adequate revenue.
He’s not wrong. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the club entered the 2016 season with one of the lowest payrolls among major league teams, hampered in large part by the annual $20 million sum they received from FOX Sports. Jackson reports that it was “the lowest of any cable contract in baseball,” while proposed negotiations to raise the Marlins’ rights fee led nowhere.
Things are a little different as the Marlins look to the 2017 season — for one thing, player payroll is back up over $100 million, and there have been strong rumors that a new owner is on the brink of acquiring the club. How this will affect their plans for a new TV deal remains to be seen. In additional comments made on Saturday, Samson said the current arrangement was “no fault of anybody’s but mine,” though it seems likely that the Marlins would take their business elsewhere if they can’t agree to a more profitable extension with FOX in the future.