Report: Reds trade Brandon Phillips to Braves

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Braves have acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips from the Reds. Neither team has confirmed the deal, though multiple reports from Olney and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman expect them to make an official announcement on Monday after “administrative boxes are checked.” The Braves will absorb just $1 million of Phillips’ remaining $14 million salary and send left-hander Andrew McKirahan and right-hander Carlos Portuondo to the Reds (via Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer).

It’s been a long offseason for Phillips, who blocked a trade to the Braves in November and cited “certain, unspecific issues” with the Reds that kept him from giving up his no-trade rights. Whether or not they addressed those issues remains unclear, though Phillips’ reservations about signing on with another team appear to be resolved.

The 35-year-old infielder rounded out his 11th season with the Reds in 2016, batting .291/.320/.421 with 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases through 584 PA. His value dipped below 1.0 fWAR for the first time since his 2005 campaign with the Indians, settling at an 0.9 mark that followed an impressive 2.7 fWAR season with the Reds in 2015. While his decline can be attributed in part to an unexpected hand injury that cropped up at the end of last season, he reportedly passed his physical on Sunday.

The trade is a timely one for both the Reds and the Braves, the latter of whom needed to improve their infield depth after newly-acquired second baseman Sean Rodriguez injured his shoulder in a car accident last month. On Saturday, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported that Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder and will be sidelined for 3-5 months. The Reds, meanwhile, were finally able to streamline their middle infield options and will likely turn to 22-year-old Jose Peraza as a replacement for Phillips in Cincinnati.

