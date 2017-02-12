Report: Rays close to signing Nathan Eovaldi

Free agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is nearing a major league deal with the Rays, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The contract is said to include an option for 2018, which, in Eovaldi’s case, is crucial. The 26-year-old underwent his second Tommy John surgery and an additional flexor tendon surgery last August and will be not be eligible to start in 2017, though Topkin predicts that he’ll be ready to return to the mound in advance of the 2018 season.
The veteran righty was released by the Yankees in November after completing his second circuit with the team in 2016. He delivered a 4.76 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 7.0 SO/9 over 124 2/3 innings, and while his fastball velocity hit an all-time high, his performance was overshadowed by career-worst home run totals and an underwhelming strikeout rate.
The deal has yet to be confirmed by the team.
Spring training is right around the corner, but neither Drew Pomeranz nor Steven Wright will throw off a mound anytime soon. That’s the word from Red Sox’ GM John Farrell, who told reporters on Sunday that Wright has not fully recovered from a bout of bursitis in his right shoulder (via Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald). Pomeranz is still rehabbing his elbow after receiving a stem cell injection in October.
Mastrodonato points out that neither starter is expected to miss the start of the regular season, at least not for the time being. Both pitchers will undergo physicals on Monday that should give the team more information to go off of, though it makes sense to take things slow over the next month or so.
Wright, 32, enjoyed his first All-Star season with the Red Sox in 2016. He turned in a 3.33 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 156 2/3 innings before hitting the disabled list in August with shoulder issues. Previous reports from the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo suggested that the knuckleballer would be ready to go by mid-February, but while he’s made progress throwing on flat ground, he still needs to build up his arm strength before taking the mound again.
Pomeranz, on the other hand, could risk losing his rotation spot if the rest of the spring doesn’t go according to plan. At least, that’s how Mastrodonato sees things, noting that the 28-year-old experienced issues beyond his health problems during the 2016 season. After putting up a 2.47 ERA, 10.1 SO/9 and 5.9 H/9 with the Padres through the first half of the year, Pomeranz had trouble adjusting to the confines of Fenway Park and delivered a 4.59 ERA, 9.3 SO/9 and 9.2 H/9 in 68 2/3 innings with the Red Sox. Should the left-hander find himself out of a starting role come April, however, the Sox will still have to count on Wright and fellow rehabbing starter Eduardo Rodriguez to flesh out the rotation.
Braves utilityman Sean Rodriguez was involved in a scary car accident on January 28. His SUV was T-boned by a stolen police car, injuring his wife and his two children. It was initially reported that Rodriguez was unharmed, but unfortunately he suffered a serious shoulder injury that may cause him to miss the entire 2017 season, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported on Saturday that Rodriguez will undergo major surgery on his shoulder that will cause him to miss three to five months. O’Brien’s source says there’s a possibility Rodriguez misses the whole season.
As Ashley pointed out earlier, Rodriguez’s absence is a big reason why the Braves acquired veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips from the Reds on Sunday.
The Braves signed Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million contract back in November. The 31-year-old is coming off a career year with the Pirates during which he hit .270/.349/.510 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI over 342 plate appearances while playing every position except for pitcher and catcher.