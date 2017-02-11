Marlins will address stadium name change and TV deal in 2017

Marlins’ president David Samson has a lot left on his to-do list this year.
During the club’s annual FanFest at Marlins Park on Saturday, Samson discussed some of the key decisions that face the team over the next several months. One item on their agenda is a potential naming rights deal. Per MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, Samson has narrowed the list of candidates to three, though he’s still seeking some clarity as he makes his final selection:
There’s still three companies, and we cannot figure out which direction we’re going to go in. I still want to get it done before the All-Star Game. It’s such a long-term decision. I don’t want to make the wrong one.
The Marlins are also considering a revision to their TV contract before the 2018 season. Their partnership with FOX isn’t set to expire until 2020, and Samson believes that it’s already failed to bring in adequate revenue.
He’s not wrong. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the club entered the 2016 season with one of the lowest payrolls among major league teams, hampered in large part by the annual $20 million sum they received from FOX Sports. Jackson reports that it was “the lowest of any cable contract in baseball,” while proposed negotiations to raise the Marlins’ rights fee led nowhere.
Things are a little different as the Marlins look to the 2017 season — for one thing, player payroll is back up over $100 million, and there have been strong rumors that a new owner is on the brink of acquiring the club. How this will affect their plans for a new TV deal remains to be seen. In additional comments made on Saturday, Samson said the current arrangement was “no fault of anybody’s but mine,” though it seems likely that the Marlins would take their business elsewhere if they can’t agree to a more profitable extension with FOX in the future.
A report from Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post suggests that the Rockies have a few position battles ahead of them in spring training. That includes the back end of the starting rotation, where right-hander Jeff Hoffman is expected to compete with fellow righty German Marquez for the fifth starting role.
Hoffman, 24, finished his first cup of coffee in the majors during the 2016 season. He went 0-4 in six starts with Colorado, pitching to a 4.88 ERA, 4.9 BB/9 and 6.3 SO/9 over 31 1/3 innings. Despite a less-than-stellar transition to the big leagues, he retains an impressive pitch arsenal and hasn’t experienced any setbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014. In a best-case scenario, Saunders writes, Hoffman could round out the “best starting rotation in team history” come Opening Day.
Marquez, 21, is also coming off of a rocky debut in 2016. The right-hander labored through 20 2/3 innings out of the Rockies’ bullpen and rotation, posting a 5.23 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.5 SO/9 in six appearances. It was the latest in a series of rapid-fire promotions for Marquez, who spent the majority of his season in Double-A Hartford and made a brief stopover in Triple-A Albuquerque before getting a call-up in September. His ceiling isn’t expected to be quite as high as Hoffman’s, though he’ll have plenty of opportunities to compete for the No. 5 spot in the weeks to come.
Reds’ reliever Michael Lorenzen hit his first career home run two days after his father died. An extraordinary feat for most pitchers was made even more poignant under unusual and heartbreaking circumstances; as Lorenzen told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, he had difficulty taking his place at the plate during the seventh inning of the Reds’ 9-2 finish. “Even after the third out of my first inning I threw, I had to go back into the bathroom because I broke down,” Lorenzen said. “There were some teammates back there that were able to help me out. I was able to go out and hit.”
It was a healing moment for Lorenzen and a touching one for those in attendance at Great American Ball Park, who later asked for a curtain call from the right-hander as he exited the game in the eighth. But the home run tribute also recalled Lorenzen’s complicated relationship with his father, one that the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Zach Buchanan explored in depth this weekend.
Buchanan describes the tumultuous childhood that Lorezen and his older brother, Jonathan, experienced in the mid-1990s. There were car rides to youth baseball games, during which their father, Clif, would drink and drive. There were domestic disputes between their parents and, later, charges of grand theft and forgery that convinced Clif to abandon his family in 2004. Both Michael and Jonathan struggled to find some equilibrium after the departure of their father, struggles that culminated for Jonathan when he was charged with “lewd and lascivious battery of a minor” after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at the Dodgers’ spring training dorms.
The turnaround, Buchanan notes, arrived with Lorenzen’s newfound faith in God. Faith was the catalyst that spurred Lorenzen to reconcile with his father in the years before Clif’s death. Now, he believes that his home run gave some purpose to his father’s passing and inspiration to thousands who found themselves in similar situations.
You can read Buchanan’s piece, “In the Name of the Father,” in full here. It’s a heart-wrenching, beautifully-told story that captures the breadth and importance of forgiveness under the most difficult of circumstances.