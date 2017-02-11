Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop

The Cubs avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Pedro Strop on Saturday, per MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat. He’ll get $5.5 million for the 2017 season, a raise of approximately $1.1 million over his salary in 2016. Strop filed at $6 million at the January deadline and was met with a $4.6 million counteroffer from the club.
The 31-year-old righty completed his fourth run with the Cubs in 2016, turning in an outstanding 2.85 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 11.4 SO/9 over 47 1/3 innings. He missed significant time on the disabled list due to a torn meniscus and groin strain, putting up just 0.8 fWAR and finishing the season with fewer than 57 innings for the first time since 2011. He regained full strength prior to the Cubs’ postseason stretch, logging a 3.18 ERA and two holds in 11 1/3 innings as the team worked their way up to another championship title.
The right-hander is scheduled to enter free agency in the fall of 2017. The Cubs have now settled with all four arbitration-eligible players, including right-handers Jake Arrieta, Justin Grimm and Hector Rondon.
Marlins’ president David Samson has a lot left on his to-do list this year.
During the club’s annual FanFest at Marlins Park on Saturday, Samson discussed some of the key decisions that face the team over the next several months. One item on their agenda is a potential naming rights deal. Per MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, Samson has narrowed the list of candidates to three, though he’s still seeking some clarity as he makes his final selection:
There’s still three companies, and we cannot figure out which direction we’re going to go in. I still want to get it done before the All-Star Game. It’s such a long-term decision. I don’t want to make the wrong one.
The Marlins are also considering a revision to their TV contract before the 2018 season. Their partnership with FOX isn’t set to expire until 2020, and Samson believes that it’s already failed to bring in adequate revenue.
He’s not wrong. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the club entered the 2016 season with one of the lowest payrolls among major league teams, hampered in large part by the annual $20 million sum they received from FOX Sports. Jackson reports that it was “the lowest of any cable contract in baseball,” while proposed negotiations to raise the Marlins’ rights fee led nowhere.
Things are a little different as the Marlins look to the 2017 season — for one thing, player payroll is back up over $100 million, and there have been strong rumors that a new owner is on the brink of acquiring the club. How this will affect their plans for a new TV deal remains to be seen. In additional comments made on Saturday, Samson said the current arrangement was “no fault of anybody’s but mine,” though it seems likely that the Marlins would take their business elsewhere if they can’t agree to a more profitable extension with FOX in the future.
A report from Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post suggests that the Rockies have a few position battles ahead of them in spring training. That includes the back end of the starting rotation, where right-hander Jeff Hoffman is expected to compete with fellow righty German Marquez for the fifth starting role.
Hoffman, 24, finished his first cup of coffee in the majors during the 2016 season. He went 0-4 in six starts with Colorado, pitching to a 4.88 ERA, 4.9 BB/9 and 6.3 SO/9 over 31 1/3 innings. Despite a less-than-stellar transition to the big leagues, he retains an impressive pitch arsenal and hasn’t experienced any setbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014. In a best-case scenario, Saunders writes, Hoffman could round out the “best starting rotation in team history” come Opening Day.
Marquez, 21, is also coming off of a rocky debut in 2016. The right-hander labored through 20 2/3 innings out of the Rockies’ bullpen and rotation, posting a 5.23 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.5 SO/9 in six appearances. It was the latest in a series of rapid-fire promotions for Marquez, who spent the majority of his season in Double-A Hartford and made a brief stopover in Triple-A Albuquerque before getting a call-up in September. His ceiling isn’t expected to be quite as high as Hoffman’s, though he’ll have plenty of opportunities to compete for the No. 5 spot in the weeks to come.