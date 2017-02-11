Chase Utley to re-sign with Dodgers

Free agent second baseman Chase Utley reportedly has a one-year contract in place with the Dodgers, says Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times. The club has not yet confirmed the deal or reported its terms.
The 2017 season will mark Utley’s third run with the Dodgers and 15th in the majors. Selecting a team looked like a laborious process for the veteran infielder, who was exclusively considering contending clubs and had narrowed the list to four teams on Thursday.
The 38-year-old polished off a two-year stint with the Dodgers in 2016, batting .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs and a .716 OPS. It’s the best offensive output Utley has managed since his last All-Star season in 2014, but he figures to occupy a more limited role this year since the team traded for 30-year-old infielder Logan Forsythe last month.
While Utley adjusts to his part-time responsibilities on the field, his presence and leadership in the clubhouse should benefit at least one fellow infielder:
MIAMI — The families of the two men who were with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez
when his boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty – killing all three – are suing the All-Star’s estate.
Attorney Christopher Royer, who is representing the families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias, told the Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/upp5d4 ) that Rivero’s claim was filed Friday, and Macias’ will be filed Monday. Each family is seeking $2 million.
Authorities say Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the September crash, though it’s not clear whether Fernandez was driving.
The attorney representing Fernandez’s family, Ralph Fernandez, told the Sun Sentinel a settlement is “highly unlikely,” saying the official crash investigation has not been completed, but he expects it to find Jose Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed.
Free agent outfielder Franklin Gutierrez has reportedly signed with the Dodgers, according to Manolo Hernandez of Beisbol Por Gotas. The contract is for one year, $2.6 million with an extra $400,000 in incentives (via FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman). Further details from Hernandez suggest that the Giants were also pursuing Gutierrez and are still expected to seek additional outfield help prior to the season.
Gutierrez, 33, is coming off of a seven-year stretch with the Mariners, during which he batted a cumulative .257/.312/.409 and racked up 12.3 fWAR. While his propensity for incurring strange and severe injuries limited his playing time in past years, he hasn’t spent more than six days on the disabled list in a single season since 2014, when chronic gastrointestinal issues and recurring joint pain forced him to skip the entire season. He slashed a modest .246/.329/.452 with 14 home runs and a .780 OPS during the Mariners’ 2016 campaign.
Gutierrez will join an outfield that already boasts Andre Ethier, Yasiel Puig, Andrew Toles, Trayce Thompson and Scott Van Slyke. It’s a nice acquisition for the Dodgers, who can bolster outfield corners while adding another right-handed bat to the lineup. The team has yet to confirm the deal.