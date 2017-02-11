Anthony Bass set to make MLB return with Rangers

Free agent right-handed reliever Anthony Bass is headed back to the majors, according to SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Bass reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Friday night, though the team has yet to confirm the contract. He was rumored to be in talks with the Orioles and Tigers this offseason, among several other unidentified clubs.
Bass, 29, last set foot on a major league mound in 2015, when he tossed one season out of the Rangers’ bullpen. He signed with the Mariners prior to the 2016 season, but was released in early January to pursue an overseas opportunity with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.
During his lone season with the Ham Fighters, Bass took on a dual role in the rotation and bullpen and delivered a 3.65 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.2 SO/9 over 103 2/3 innings. It’s pretty close to the career line he developed in five years at the major league level: a 4.40 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 through multiple stints with the Padres, Astros and Rangers. As he heads back to Texas, Bass could seek another opportunity in the starting rotation, writes MLB.com’s Jason Beck, though he’ll need to get a leg up on right-handed candidates Andrew Cashner, Tyson Ross, A.J. Griffin, Dillon Gee, Tyler Wagner and Nick Martinez first.
MIAMI — The families of the two men who were with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez
when his boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty – killing all three – are suing the All-Star’s estate.
Attorney Christopher Royer, who is representing the families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias, told the Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/upp5d4 ) that Rivero’s claim was filed Friday, and Macias’ will be filed Monday. Each family is seeking $2 million.
Authorities say Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the September crash, though it’s not clear whether Fernandez was driving.
The attorney representing Fernandez’s family, Ralph Fernandez, told the Sun Sentinel a settlement is “highly unlikely,” saying the official crash investigation has not been completed, but he expects it to find Jose Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed.
Free agent second baseman Chase Utley reportedly has a one-year contract in place with the Dodgers, says Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times. The club has not yet confirmed the deal or reported its terms.
The 2017 season will mark Utley’s third run with the Dodgers and 15th in the majors. Selecting a team looked like a laborious process for the veteran infielder, who was exclusively considering contending clubs and had narrowed the list to four teams on Thursday.
The 38-year-old polished off a two-year stint with the Dodgers in 2016, batting .252/.319/.396 with 14 home runs and a .716 OPS. It’s the best offensive output Utley has managed since his last All-Star season in 2014, but he figures to occupy a more limited role this year since the team traded for 30-year-old infielder Logan Forsythe last month.
While Utley adjusts to his part-time responsibilities on the field, his presence and leadership in the clubhouse should benefit at least one fellow infielder: