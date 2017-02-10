Settlement ends lawsuits over Curt Schilling’s failed video game company

A judge has approved a $16 million settlement, ending the lawsuit over arising out of the failure of Curt Schilling’s video game company which left Rhode Island taxpayers in the lurch on a $75 million loan guarantee.
As you know by now, Schilling’s company, 38 Studios, moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt amid allegations of employees left in the lurch and bad faith dealings by the company, the State of Rhode Island and, basically, everyone who came within spitting distance of the deal. A video game was developed but it wasn’t enough to save the company.
In the years since, Schilling, Rhode Island and stakeholders have sued one another and have conducted investigations. Ultimately, no charges were filed arising out of the company’s failure and these settlements have rolled in every few months. There is still an SEC investigation pending, not involving Schilling or 38 Studios directly, but otherwise the whole saga is almost over.
In the meantime, Schilling spends a lot of time on social media and right wing media sites talking about how successful he is and how liberals don’t take responsibility for anything.
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN spoke with Prince Fielder recently. Fielder, as you know. was forced to retire due to spinal injuries last year. These days he’s busy being a house husband and father. Also: he’ll be hosting a cooking show on Netflix and Hulu with his wife:
“I have a food show that’s going to be streaming on Netflix and Hulu. It’s coming out around the beginning of spring training in March, I believe. It’s not just baseball people. It’s a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the “Fielder’s choice.” It’s good TV.”
That’s . . . actually a pretty great gimmick?
Chili Davis’ agent is kicking himself for not thinking of a comparable angle.
Unlike a lot of unsigned players, Chase Utley seems to have his choice of gigs. That’s probably a function of (a) his excellent reputation as a good clubhouse guy and hard worker; and (b) the fact that he probably isn’t asking for much dough and probably doesn’t expect a starting spot.
As for the choice of gigs, Ken Rosenthal reports that Utley has narrowed his choices down to four contending teams. We don’t know them all, but he was recently rumored to be talking to the Indians and the Dodgers have suggested that they have not ruled out bringing him back.
Utley is likely still useful if you give him good matchups and rest him properly. He posted a .252/.319/.396 batting line with 14 homers and 79 runs scored in 138 games in 2016. As a well-liked backup/mentor type, that will still play.