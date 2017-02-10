Settlement ends lawsuits over Curt Schilling’s failed video game company

A judge has approved a $16 million settlement, ending the lawsuit over arising out of the failure of Curt Schilling’s video game company which left Rhode Island taxpayers in the lurch on a $75 million loan guarantee.

As you know by now, Schilling’s company, 38 Studios, moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt amid allegations of employees left in the lurch and bad faith dealings by the company, the State of Rhode Island and, basically, everyone who came within spitting distance of the deal. A video game was developed but it wasn’t enough to save the company.

In the years since, Schilling, Rhode Island and stakeholders have sued one another and have conducted investigations. Ultimately, no charges were filed arising out of the company’s failure and these settlements have rolled in every few months. There is still an SEC investigation pending, not involving Schilling or 38 Studios directly, but otherwise the whole saga is almost over.

In the meantime, Schilling spends a lot of time on social media and right wing media sites talking about how successful he is and how liberals don’t take responsibility for anything.

