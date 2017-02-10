Report: Dodgers sign Franklin Gutierrez to one-year deal

Free agent outfielder Franklin Gutierrez has reportedly signed with the Dodgers, according to Manolo Hernandez of Beisbol Por Gotas. The contract is for one year, $2.6 million with an extra $400,000 in incentives (via FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman). Further details from Hernandez suggest that the Giants were also pursuing Gutierrez and are still expected to seek additional outfield help prior to the season.

Gutierrez, 33, is coming off of a seven-year stretch with the Mariners, during which he batted a cumulative .257/.312/.409 and racked up 12.3 fWAR. While his propensity for incurring strange and severe injuries limited his playing time in past years, he hasn’t spent more than six days on the disabled list in a single season since 2014, when chronic gastrointestinal issues and recurring joint pain forced him to skip the entire season. He slashed a modest .246/.329/.452 with 14 home runs and a .780 OPS during the Mariners’ 2016 campaign.

Gutierrez will join an outfield that already boasts Andre Ethier, Yasiel Puig, Andrew Toles, Trayce Thompson and Scott Van Slyke. It’s a nice acquisition for the Dodgers, who can bolster outfield corners while adding another right-handed bat to the lineup. The team has yet to confirm the deal.

