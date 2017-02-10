McKechnie Field is getting a new name no one should use

The Pittsburgh Pirates have trained in Bradenton, Florida since 1969. The ballpark in which they train, which has been around since 1923, has been known as McKechnie Field for the past 55 years. Now it’s getting a new name: LECOM Park, named after Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Bill McKechnie has an argument for being one of the best managers in baseball history and is very likely one of the most underrated. He’s a legend and people have invoked his name to refer to that charming old park in Bradenton since 1962. The odds that anyone who isn’t on the Pirates’ payroll calling it LECOM Park on a regular basis is pretty darn low, I reckon.
Which is how it should be. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine isn’t paying you or me any money, are they? What’s more, calling it LECOM Park is more likely to confuse people than enlighten them, at least for many, many years. Unless and until it becomes more misleading and confusing to refer to it as McKechnie Field than LECOM Park, people should still call it McKechnie Field.
Technical accuracy has its virtues, but clear communication and useful and identifiable nouns are more important.
Bill Shea of Crain’s Detroit Business reports that Tigers’ owner Mike Ilitch died at Harper University Hospital on Friday afternoon. He was 87 years old.
Ilitch got his start with the Tigers in 1952 as an infielder for the affiliated Jamestown Falcons of the Pennsylvania-Ontario-New York League. He worked his way up to Single-A Charlotte, then-affiliates of the Washington Senators, before an untimely knee injury forced him to abandon his minor league career for a more lucrative path.
While he’s perhaps best known for founding Little Caesars Pizza in 1959, Ilitch enjoyed great success in the MLB and NHL circuits after acquiring the Detroit Red Wings in 1982 and the Tigers in 1992. He was responsible for moving the Tigers from Tiger Stadium to Comerica Park in 2000 and saw the club through five postseason runs, albeit none that ended with championship titles. His venture with the Red Wings reaped even bigger rewards, as the team clinched four Stanley Cups from 1996 through 2007 and sustained a 25-year playoff streak.
His son, Christopher Ilitch, issued a statement following his father’s death:
My father was a once-in-a-generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family. […] He made such a positive impact in the world of sports, in business and in the community, and we will remember him for his unwavering commitment to his employees, his passion for Detroit, his generosity to others and his devotion to his family and friends. Together my family and the company celebrate the tremendous man he was, and we will continue to work hard to uphold his remarkable legacy. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to work with him to nurture and grow our businesses, but mostly, I’m grateful to have called him my Dad.
Our thoughts go out to the Ilitch family and the Tigers’ organization during this time.
The Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Jose Tabata, per a report from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. Details have yet to be confirmed by the team.
Tabata, 28, was traded to the Dodgers halfway through the 2015 season for the Pirates’ Mike Morse. Neither outfielder performed spectacularly for their new teams, and Tabata floundered through two short-lived stints in Triple-A Oklahoma before getting released by the club last June. From there, he signed on with the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League, batting a cool .244/.340/.333 with six extra bases during the latter half of their 2016 run.
Heyman adds that the outfielder has a major league invite, though he looks very unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster out of spring training.