Joshua Kushner, Brother of top Trump adviser, is the bidder for the Miami Marlins

Yesterday we heard that Jeff Loria had a handshake deal in place to sell the Miami Marlins. Last night the New York Times reported who that potential buyer is. It’s Joshua Kushner. Brother of Jared Kushner, who is the husband of Ivanka Trump and is a top adviser to Donald Trump.
There is no suggestion that Jared Kushner is involved in the deal. Or, for that matter, that Jared and Joshua’s father, Charles Kushner — who is a convicted felon — would be involved either. The Times reports that Major League Baseball is scrutinizing the offer, however, and is weighing whether even tenuous connections to the Trump administration and a convicted criminal would be problematic. It seems that Joshua Kushner’s lack of money will be more problematic for Major League Baseball than any political garbage might be. His offer is reportedly debt-heavy and many think he’s not rich enough to pull off the deal.
I do, for selfish reasons, hope this goes through, however. Because there is no way in hell that, if it does, the president will refrain from weighing in on Marlins stuff, showing up at games and all of that. And that, my friends, is gold if you’re in the content business.
A judge has approved a $16 million settlement, ending the lawsuit over arising out of the failure of Curt Schilling’s video game company which left Rhode Island taxpayers in the lurch on a $75 million loan guarantee.
As you know by now, Schilling’s company, 38 Studios, moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt amid allegations of employees left in the lurch and bad faith dealings by the company, the State of Rhode Island and, basically, everyone who came within spitting distance of the deal. A video game was developed but it wasn’t enough to save the company.
In the years since, Schilling, Rhode Island and stakeholders have sued one another and have conducted investigations. Ultimately, no charges were filed arising out of the company’s failure and these settlements have rolled in every few months. There is still an SEC investigation pending, not involving Schilling or 38 Studios directly, but otherwise the whole saga is almost over.
In the meantime, Schilling spends a lot of time on social media and right wing media sites talking about how successful he is and how liberals don’t take responsibility for anything.
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN spoke with Prince Fielder recently. Fielder, as you know. was forced to retire due to spinal injuries last year. These days he’s busy being a house husband and father. Also: he’ll be hosting a cooking show on Netflix and Hulu with his wife:
“I have a food show that’s going to be streaming on Netflix and Hulu. It’s coming out around the beginning of spring training in March, I believe. It’s not just baseball people. It’s a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the “Fielder’s choice.” It’s good TV.”
That’s . . . actually a pretty great gimmick?
Chili Davis’ agent is kicking himself for not thinking of a comparable angle.