Joshua Kushner, Brother of top Trump adviser, is the bidder for the Miami Marlins

Yesterday we heard that Jeff Loria had a handshake deal in place to sell the Miami Marlins. Last night the New York Times reported who that potential buyer is. It’s Joshua Kushner. Brother of Jared Kushner, who is the husband of Ivanka Trump and is a top adviser to Donald Trump.

There is no suggestion that Jared Kushner is involved in the deal. Or, for that matter, that Jared and Joshua’s father, Charles Kushner — who is a convicted felon — would be involved either. The Times reports that Major League Baseball is scrutinizing the offer, however, and is weighing whether even tenuous connections to the Trump administration and a convicted criminal would be problematic. It seems that Joshua Kushner’s lack of money will be more problematic for Major League Baseball than any political garbage might be. His offer is reportedly debt-heavy and many think he’s not rich enough to pull off the deal.

I do, for selfish reasons, hope this goes through, however. Because there is no way in hell that, if it does, the president will refrain from weighing in on Marlins stuff, showing up at games and all of that. And that, my friends, is gold if you’re in the content business.

