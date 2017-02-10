Diamondbacks sign Tom Wilhelmsen to minor league deal

The Diamondbacks have signed free agent right-handed reliever Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league deal, per a team announcement on Friday. The contract comes with an invitation to spring training.
Wilhelmsen was released by the Mariners in November. The 33-year-old split his 2016 run between the Rangers and Mariners, pitching to a combined 6.80 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 that reflected a tough stretch in Texas during the first half of the season. His career stats should give the Diamondbacks some reassurance, however, as the righty carries a 3.46 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through six years in the majors. He peaked in Seattle during the 2012 season, putting up a career-best 1.6 fWAR for the club after ousting fellow right-hander Brandon League from the closer’s spot.
Wilhelmsen figures to be in the mix for another major league gig this spring. Many of the Diamondback’s bullpen spots appear to be up for grabs behind right-handers Jake Barrett and Randall Delgado and closer Fernando Rodney, though the team has no shortage of short-term options to consider.
Free agent outfielder Franklin Gutierrez has reportedly signed with the Dodgers, according to Manolo Hernandez of Beisbol Por Gotas. The contract is for one year, $2.6 million with an extra $400,000 in incentives (via FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman). Further details from Hernandez suggest that the Giants were also pursuing Gutierrez and are still expected to seek additional outfield help prior to the season.
Gutierrez, 33, is coming off of a seven-year stretch with the Mariners, during which he batted a cumulative .257/.312/.409 and racked up 12.3 fWAR. While his propensity for incurring strange and severe injuries limited his playing time in past years, he hasn’t spent more than six days on the disabled list in a single season since 2014, when chronic gastrointestinal issues and recurring joint pain forced him to skip the entire season. He slashed a modest .246/.329/.452 with 14 home runs and a .780 OPS during the Mariners’ 2016 campaign.
Gutierrez will join an outfield that already boasts Andre Ethier, Yasiel Puig, Andrew Toles, Trayce Thompson and Scott Van Slyke. It’s a nice acquisition for the Dodgers, who can bolster outfield corners while adding another right-handed bat to the lineup. The team has yet to confirm the deal.
Bill Shea of Crain’s Detroit Business reports that Tigers’ owner Mike Ilitch died at Harper University Hospital on Friday afternoon. He was 87 years old.
Ilitch got his start with the Tigers in 1952 as an infielder for the affiliated Jamestown Falcons of the Pennsylvania-Ontario-New York League. He worked his way up to Single-A Charlotte, then-affiliates of the Washington Senators, before an untimely knee injury forced him to abandon his minor league career for a more lucrative path.
While he’s perhaps best known for founding Little Caesars Pizza in 1959, Ilitch enjoyed great success in the MLB and NHL circuits after acquiring the Detroit Red Wings in 1982 and the Tigers in 1992. He was responsible for moving the Tigers from Tiger Stadium to Comerica Park in 2000 and saw the club through five postseason runs, albeit none that ended with championship titles. His venture with the Red Wings reaped even bigger rewards, as the team clinched four Stanley Cups from 1996 through 2007 and sustained a 25-year playoff streak.
His son, Christopher Ilitch, issued a statement following his father’s death:
My father was a once-in-a-generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family. […] He made such a positive impact in the world of sports, in business and in the community, and we will remember him for his unwavering commitment to his employees, his passion for Detroit, his generosity to others and his devotion to his family and friends. Together my family and the company celebrate the tremendous man he was, and we will continue to work hard to uphold his remarkable legacy. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to work with him to nurture and grow our businesses, but mostly, I’m grateful to have called him my Dad.
Our thoughts go out to the Ilitch family and the Tigers’ organization during this time.