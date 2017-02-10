Chase Utley is narrowing down his choices

Unlike a lot of unsigned players, Chase Utley seems to have his choice of gigs. That’s probably a function of (a) his excellent reputation as a good clubhouse guy and hard worker; and (b) the fact that he probably isn’t asking for much dough and probably doesn’t expect a starting spot.

As for the choice of gigs, Ken Rosenthal reports that Utley has narrowed his choices down to four contending teams. We don’t know them all, but he was recently rumored to be talking to the Indians and the Dodgers have suggested that they have not ruled out bringing him back.

Utley is likely still useful if you give him good matchups and rest him properly. He posted a .252/.319/.396 batting line with 14 homers and 79 runs scored in 138 games in 2016. As a well-liked backup/mentor type, that will still play.

